Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR FORSYTH COUNTY... AT 806 PM EDT, WHILE THE HEAVY RAIN HAS ENDED OVER THE WARNING AREA, LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTS ONGOING ISOLATED FLASH FLOODING ACROSS PORTIONS OF WINSTON-SALEM. HAZARD...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING. HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING FLASH FLOODING. SOURCE...LAW ENFORCEMENT. IMPACT...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WINSTON-SALEM, KERNERSVILLE, CLEMMONS, LEWISVILLE, WALKERTOWN, RURAL HALL, STANLEYVILLE, PFAFFTOWN, SEDGE GARDEN AND BELEWS LAKE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE