CHARLOTTE — Janet Guthrie, the first woman to compete in the Indianapolis 500, had to take a second before answering a question about how she plans to watch this year’s race.
“Had there been a woman in the race, I would certainly have watched it on television,” said Guthrie, 82. “But I barely keep up with how it’s happening anymore.”
Guthrie is hailed as a pioneer for women in motorsports as the first female to qualify and compete for the Indy 500 title. She was also the first woman to race in the Daytona 500 the same year, in 1977, before finishing her NASCAR years with a career-best sixth-place finish and placing ahead of names like Dale Earnhardt and Bill Elliott.
She said she still gets calls and emails from fans and reporters over four decades after her first major race entries, although Guthrie now lives a more quiet life — free of engine revving — in a Colorado ski town, which has been made all the more secluded by the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this week, Guthrie said she did a Skype interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Bob Jenkins to discuss her recent induction into the Indianapolis Motorsports Hall of Fame alongside Earnhardt Sr. She stopped me when I began asking about her NASCAR Hall of Fame nomination, which was a nomination for the Landmark Award won by Ralph Seagraves.
“I’m not eligible for the NASCAR Hall of Fame,” Guthrie said. “Because you have to have driven for 10 years, and I didn’t find the money to do that. I only raced five years in NASCAR, which was absolutely devastating to me that I couldn’t find the money to continue, because I was certain that I was going to win races.”
“I had led a race. I had run with the leaders. And I could see what was coming,” Guthrie added. “But without the money, you’re just a fast pedestrian.”
Guthrie was not the first nor the last female driver stunted by this part of motorsports — economic barriers to entry are high and disproportionately affect minorities, including women and people of color. Throw a global pandemic into the mix and this is what you get: No women in the Indy 500 lineup for the first time in 20 years.
“There are women out there with the talent,” Guthrie said. “But what I’ve always said is that what the sport really needs is a woman with all the stuff that it takes: The talent, the desire, the focus, the emotional detachment, all the things driving requires, plus her own fortune.”
The female driver seemingly closest to that combination this year was British IndyCar racer Pippa Mann, who made her seventh Indy 500 start last year and finished in a career-best 16th place as the only female in the 33-driver lineup. Mann, however, wasn’t able to secure the corporate sponsorship she needed to attempt entry this year.
So after Guthrie’s initial Indy 500, Sarah Fisher’s nine starts, Lyn St. James’ and Simona de Silvestro’s Rookie of the Year victories and Danica Patrick’s third-place finish, there will be no gender barrier broken at the Indy 500. At least, not this year.
Struggling for years
Pippa Mann introduced herself with a concession.
“I’ve been at work the past few days,” Mann offered over the phone during her eight-hour drive home to Indianapolis from Birmingham, Ala., where she was working a stint as a racing coach to fund her own career. She referenced the thorough social media stalking I had done to get in touch.
Mann said she regularly finds obstacles as a female race-car driver — or more generally, as a female athlete and public figure — that her male counterparts do not. Mann handles the unwanted comments by ignoring them, but the issue of securing sponsorship is much more unavoidable. This year, it’s become particularly career-stunting and devastating, Mann said.
“It’s very easy to point fingers at the pandemic and say the pandemic has caused the problem,” Mann said. “That’s not actually the case. We’ve been — women in motorsports — most of us have been struggling for years.”
She said the pandemic has magnified a longtime problem in the industry in which major corporate sponsors have been unwilling to back women. Brian Bonner, a motorsports marketing consultant and former IndyCar driver, said the season typically costs $8 to $10 million dollars to run a car, and drivers usually supply half that amount. Driver money is usually generated through any combination of personal services agreements, corporate sponsorships and/or out of their own pockets, meaning their families’ pockets, in many cases.
As is the case for any driver or team, participation in racing means time off the track is used to make calls and pitch corporate executives for backing. Mann was able to piece together enough funding through roughly a dozen sponsors, primarily with local Indianapolis-based business and philanthropic organizations such as the Indiana Donor Network and Driven to Save Lives, in order to field past entries.
With limited B2B opportunities and races without fans due to COVID-19, though, the series this year became a tougher sell for Mann, and as previous partners backed out, the clock ticked down on landing new ones.
“How could you possibly field a race car during a pandemic that’s about asking people to race to become organ donors?” Mann said. “It doesn’t feel right.”
Still, Mann said the difficulty in landing sponsors is not an isolated incident. This year, it just kept her from the show, exposing a larger sexist corporate mentality. Those in the industry agree: It’s harder to pitch a female to potential partners than it is to pitch a male of similar talent.
