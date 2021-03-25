Pharmaceutical company plans expansion in Brevard

Raybow USA Inc. said Wednesday it plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Brevard, adding 74 jobs and making a $15.8 million capital investment over five years.

Raybow is the North American unit of a global provider of outsourced pharmaceutical process development and manufacturing services.

Raybow has 24 employees at the Brevard operations, which focus on early-stage research and development, and process research through Phase II clinical trials.

New positions at Raybow will include research chemists, pilot-plant personnel and supervisors.

The company has been made eligible for up to $375,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires local matches.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.