Pharmaceutical company plans expansion in Brevard

Raybow USA Inc. said Wednesday it plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Brevard, adding 74 jobs and making a $15.8 million capital investment over five years.
Raybow is the North American unit of a global provider of outsourced pharmaceutical process development and manufacturing services.
Raybow has 24 employees at the Brevard operations, which focus on early-stage research and development, and process research through Phase II clinical trials.
New positions at Raybow will include research chemists, pilot-plant personnel and supervisors.
The company has been made eligible for up to $375,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires local matches.
336-727-7376