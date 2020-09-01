PGA TOUR
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Atlanta.
Course: East Lake GC (7,319 yards; par 70).
Purse: $45.6 million (winner, $15 million).
TV: Friday-Saturday – 1-6 p.m. (Golf). Sunday – 1-3 p.m. (Golf), 3-7 p.m. (WXII). Monday – Noon-1:30 p.m. (Golf), 1:30-6 p.m. (WXII).
Defending champion: Rory McIlroy.
FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.
Notable: This concludes the PGA Tour season. Dustin Johnson, the top seed, starts at 10-under par, down to even par for the final five of the 30 who qualified. The winner receives $15 million. ... There is no prize money for winning the Tour Championship itself. Money comes from more than $45 million in bonus money, with $395,000 going to 30th place. ... Tiger Woods has missed the Tour Championship the last two years. He played only seven tournaments this season. ... The 30 players are exempt to the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open next year and likely have earned enough money for the PGA Championship. ... Because of the three-month shutdown for COVID-19, the field also gets in the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. That will include Abraham Ancer and Scottie Scheffler, who have yet to win on the PGA Tour. ... Billy Horschel, who tied for second at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, earned the 30th spot by three points. He won the Tour Championship in 2014. ... Because of the reconfigured schedule, the U.S. Open at Winged Foot will be two weeks after the PGA Tour season ends at East Lake.
Next week: Safeway Open.
Online: pgatour.com
EUROPEAN TOUR ESTRELLA DAMM ANDALUCIA MASTERS
Site: Sotogrande, Spain.
Course: Real Club Valderrama.
TV: Thursday-Friday – 6-8 a.m., 9 a.m.-noon (Golf). Saturday-Sunday – 7:30 a.m.-noon (Golf).
Notable: The field features 14 players who are entered in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in two weeks, including Martin Kaymer, Lee Westwood and Bernd Wiesberger.
Online: europeantour.com
KORN FERRY TOUR
LINCOLN LAND CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Springfield, Ill.
Purse: $600,000 (winner, $108,000).
Television: None.
Points leader: Will Zalatoris.
Online: pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html
