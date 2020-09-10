In-person
Marketplace Drive-In Cinema: 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, WS. www.mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com. Sept. 10: "Junebug" 8:15 p.m.
Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club Meeting: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 10. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. Discussing “Balzac and The Little Chinese Seamstress” by Dai Sijie. RSVP Elizabeth Toto: elizabeth.a.toto@gmail.com
"Magical Monarchs" by Jeanne Megel: noon-1 p.m. Sept. 10. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org
The Drive: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 2886 Fairshore Drive, WS. www.thedrivemovie.com. Sept. 11: "42," "Rocky." 7:45 p.m. Sept. 12: "Batman Returns," "The Wizard of Oz." 7:45 p.m.
Foothills Tasting Room Music: 3800 Kimwell Drive, WS. 7 p.m. Sept. 11: Crystal Fountains; 3 p.m. Sept. 13: Anne and the Moonlighters
The Yadkin Arts Council: “A Collaborative Experience” By Kevin Calhoun and Bryce Hauser: Through Nov. 9 in the Welborn Gallery. Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., YV. There will be a virtual opening reception at 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 on Facebook Live. www.Facebook.com/yadkinarts. www.yadkinarts.org.
Friday Flavors Concert: Tyler Millard: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 11. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. $10-$65. www.stonefieldcellars.com.
“The Doyle and Debbie Show": 8 p.m. Sept. 11-13, Sept. 16-19. Theatre Alliance, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
Festival for the Homeless: 2 p.m. Sept. 12. Samaritan Ministries, 414 E. NW Blvd., WS. www.samaritanforsyth.org
Home Moravian Church Non-perishable Food Drive: 2-4 pm. Sept. 13. Donors please drive into the Fine Arts parking lot, using the Salem College entrance from Salem Avenue. For information, email l.wells6576@gmail.com.
Sip 'N Paint: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 15. Sir Winston Wine Loft and Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St., WS. Choose option 1: Wine Bottle In Shoe. Choose option 2: Cigar and Whiskey Glass. $40 per person, includes first drink. Email: info@sirwinstonrestaurant.com, www.sirwinstonrestaurant.com.
"Form/Texture/Light/Shadow": 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. Through Sept. 24. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts Arboreal Gallery, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org.
Happy Hour Line Dance Lessons with "Old Town Road's" Lisa Konczal: 5:15-6:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Sept. 29. Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave., WS.Social (ly distanced) line dance lessons to a variety of musical genres, for those with two left feet to more advanced dancers. www.LisaKonczal.com/dancewithlisa
“Compositions, Configurations and Concoctions: Elements for a Modern Landscape”: Exhibition runs until Oct. 31. Karma Salon and Gallery, 206 W. Sixth St., WS. Acrylic and watercolor paintings by Kevin Owen. 336-682-2671.
Private Lessons at the Willingham Performing Arts Academy: Through Nov. 16. Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., YV. “Drop-in” $20-$30 per session, “semester” $180-$270 (family discounts available). Offering dance, music and theater classes. Sign up: Email Luke@yadkinarts.org, or sign up through the scheduling app: www.wpaa.setmore.com. www.yadkinarts.org/willingham-performing-arts-academy.
The Triad Woodcarvers: 3-6 p.m. Mondays. Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Carving location is the picnic area across the street from Moore Elementary. Regular meetings will resume at Miller Park Community Center when the park re-opens.
f Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. Student Showcase 2020: A virtual exhibition of artworks by high school and college students in art and design fields. www.seccashowcase.org. "DRAWN: Concept & Craft" opens Sept. 16, a show based on the hidden works of Roy Neiman; Art at Home online.
Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. An online, sidewalk and in-person invitational exhibition and also in the window. Email monawu4@gmail.com for in-person tour, or visit www.Artworks-Gallery.org.
“COVID Creations”: noon-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and by appointment. Studio 7, 204 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-408-9739 or email studio7ws@gmail.com.
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
Women's Doubles Tennis: 8 a.m. Fridays. Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore@ardmore.ws.
Virtual events
Books
Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS.
- Yaa Gyasi: 7 p.m. Sept. 10. Virtual tour for “Transcendent Kingdom.” Email info@bookmarksnc.org
- Fredrik Backman: 7 p.m. Sept. 14. Fredrik Backman’s virtual tour for “Anxious People.” This event will be held virtually on Crowdcast. This is a pay-what-you-can event. Attendees can either purchase a copy of “Anxious People” or make a donation to Bookmarks. Email info@bookmarksnc.org.
- f Dara Kurtz Book Launch: “I Am My Mother’s Daughter: Wisdom of Life, Loss and Love”: 7 p.m. Sept. 15. This event will be held virtually on Crowdcast. Copies of the book purchased from Bookmarks, will be signed and may be personalized if desired. Register for the event here: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/dara-kurtz-book-launch
- f Reader Meet Writer: Margaret Kimberley: 7 pm. Sept. 17. An event series hosted and produced by the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance. This event will feature author Margaret Kimberley and her book “Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents.” Free to attend but registration is required. Info@bookmarksnc.org.
Wake Reads: Wake Forest students, staff and alumni provide children with educational entertainment. www.youtube.com and search “Wake reads.”
Fun Stuff
Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont Virtual Options: 4-4:45 Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 14-Nov. 5. www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org. For an activity kit: www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/gotr-at-home
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
MUSE Winston-Salem: Tell your story of Winston-Salem during COVID-19. www.sites.google.com/view/musewscovid19.
riley live!: 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Themes range from karaoke requests to photography to trivia to interviews to video game tournaments. www.facebook.com/hiitsriley or www.itsriley.com
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
Music
The Martha Bassett Show: on radio station WFDD, features national and local artists, and the music of Martha Bassett. Each show is a collaboration among Bassett, her band, and the guests. 7 p.m. Sept. 17: Sonny Miles and John Howard Jr. www.marthabassettshow.com/streaming.
Theater
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Pitch Perfect” Audition Competition JR. and SR. online now.
Support/Social
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Fridays. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Visual Art
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.korners folly.org/online-educational-resources.
Kaleideum: Kaleideum At Home videos at www.youtu.be/NvppwMqtwUQ, or for more information about other events and activities, visit www.kaleideum.org.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda. Reynolda House reopens to the public Oct. 6 with a Tiffany glass art show.
