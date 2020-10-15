Relish: Calendar of events

15 • THURSDAY
FUN STUFF
October Barn Quilt Painting: 6 p.m. Wallburg Emporium & Coffee Shop, 8363 N.C. 109, No. A, WS. www.wallburgemporiumcoffeeshop.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
MUSIC
The Martha Bassett Show: 7 p.m. on radio station WFDD, features national and local artists, and the music of Martha Bassett. Each show is a collaboration among Bassett, her band, and the guests. Oct. 15: Charlie Hunter and Casey Noel, Nov. 5: Violet Bell and Chatham Rabbits, Nov. 19: Colin Allured and Lyn Koonce. www.marthabassettshow.com/streaming
Colin Allured: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Plays with Cristin Whiting on Facebook. Venmo: @colin-allured, Zelle 336-775-7635, or PayPal: colinplaysguitar@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
16 • FRIDAY
FESTIVALS
Piedmont Arts’ Third Annual Blues, Brews & Stews: 6 p.m. Gravely-Lester Art Garden, 207 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. $20. www.piedmontarts.org.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dean Napolitano. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Taste of Art: Mail Art: 6 p.m. Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
57'S Night of Comedy and Dinner Spectacular: 8100 North Point Blvd., WS. Laughter, dinner and drinks. Fall fashion attire. No sneakers. www.eventbrite.com/o/flavor57-llc-31157438971
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women's Doubles Tennis: 8 a.m. Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore@ardmore.ws.
MUSIC
Piedmont Opera: "Echoes from Carolina": 8 p.m. Oct. 16, 2 p.m. Oct.18. Live streamed from the Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. www.piedmontopera.org or 336-725-7101.
SCREENINGS
"Avengers: Infinity War", "Hocus Pocus": 7 p.m. Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 300 Deacon Blvd., WS.
F Online Screening Showcases of UNCSA Student Films: Oct. 16-18. The nine short films are a sampling of work that students completed remotely after the COVID-19 pandemic precluded on-campus collaboration in March. For information on how to access, www.uncsa.edu/performances.
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
17 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dean Napolitano. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUNDRAISERS
The A. H. Anderson Alumni Association Fish Fry Fundraiser: noon-3 p.m. New Light Missionary Baptist Church parking lot, 1535 E. 15th St., WS. Drive-up for food delivery to your car. Money raised supports the association's community service projects which includes delivering personal hygiene items to seniors in Somerset Nursing Home during the pandemic. Theodis Foster, 336-978-3517.
FUN STUFF
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs: Garden Designs and Plants for 2020: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 4301-A Lawndale Drive, (Greensboro Science Center to the left of main entrance), GB. Get ideas for re-designing and updating gardens, learn about how planting native plants benefits birds, and hear about a new look being envisioned for Reynolda Gardens in Winston-Salem. $20. There will be a lunch break between the second and third speakers and an optional $10 boxed lunch will be available for purchase. 336-580-6617 or 336-854-0408.
Not Quite Perfect Pottery Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Winston Square Park, 310 N. Marshall St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
“STICKIT” Workshop with Marianne Di Napoli-Mylet: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Minglewood Farm and Nature Preserve, 238 Minglewood Road, Westfield. “STICKITs” are Di Napoli-Mylet’s invention of rollicking ReSisters, lyrical ancient crones imbued with power, who use the magic of dance to “stick it” to whomever deserves “it.” Participants (16 and older) can register at www.minglewoodpreserve.org. Tickets are $55, with two pay-what-you-can slots available need-based, first-come, first-served. 336-351-2945.
Basic Bezels Workshop with Thea Clark: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 17, 24. Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
SCREENINGS
"Tim Burton's Corpse Bride," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi": 7 p.m. Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 300 Deacon Blvd., WS.
"The Cabin in the Woods," Blade Runner": 9:30 p.m. Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 300 Deacon Blvd., WS.
18 • SUNDAY
MUSIC
Piedmont Opera: "Echoes from Carolina": 2 p.m. Live streamed from the Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. www.piedmontopera.org or 336-725-7101.
19 • MONDAY
HEALTH/FITNESS
Sunrise Yoga Studio: 6000 Meadowbrook Mall Court, Suite 1, CL. Outdoors classes at Village Inn Mondays and Fridays 8:30 a.m.; Sundays 9:30 a.m. Schedule may vary; weather permitting. $10 a class or monthly membership at www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. Class size is limited and socially distanced. info@sunriseyoga.net
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers: 3-6 p.m. Mondays. Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Carving location is the picnic area across the street from Moore Elementary. Regular meetings will resume at Miller Park Community Center when the park re-opens.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
20 • TUESDAY
FUN STUFF
riley live!: 7 p.m. Themes range from karaoke requests to photography to trivia to interviews to video game tournaments. www.facebook.com/hiitsriley or www.itsriley.com
LECTURES/LITERARY
Face-to-Face Speaker Forum: 7:30-8:30 p.m. The Wake Forest virtual conversation will host Peggy Noonan and Eugene Robinson. Pre-programming will begin at 7 p.m. The event is free for Face-to-Face Speaker Forum season subscribers and students, faculty and staff at Wake Forest, as well as students and faculty in the Winston-Salem area. Visit go.wfu.edu/facetoface to register for this event. Tickets for general audience are $10. www.facetoface.wfu.edu
SOCIAL
Wachovia Historial Society's 125th Annual Meeting: 7:30 p.m. Virtual presentation via YouTube Wachovia Historical Society. WithRev. Dr. C. Daniel Crews.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
VISUAL ART
Moss Art: Nature’s Renewal-“ri-ˈnü [renew]” by Mona King: The Arboreal Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. The exhibition will go through Jan. 3. 336-722-2585 or www.intothearts.com.
21 • WEDNESDAY
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A plated lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
22 • THURSDAY
FUN STUFF
Learn to Paint Online with Viktoria Majestic: 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays, through Nov. 19. www.sawtooth.org.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
MUSIC
Colin Allured: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Plays with Cristin Whiting on Facebook. Venmo: @colin-allured, Zelle 336-775-7635, or PayPal: colinplaysguitar@gmail.com
SOCIAL
Forsyth County Farm Bureau’s Annual Meeting of Membership: noon. Village Inn Conference Center, 6205 Ramada Drive, CL.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
SCREENINGS
"Pickin' for Progress": Launched by Che Apalache bandleader, songwriter, and activist Joe Troop, from Winston-Salem, the series of videos spotlights key progressive voices from across North Carolina. The video series releases one mini-documentary film per week running up to the elections in November. www.YouTube.com and search for "Pickin' for Progress."
THEATER
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Online Acting Classes: "Radio Theatre…Starring You!" "Ace Your Audition," and "Stage Fighting & Physical Acting" classes will be offered. Information and registration forms are available online at www.LTofWS.org or call 336-725-4001.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Daily online classes via Zoom. All Levels, Back Care, and Chair Yoga. $10 a class or monthly membership at www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
ART VENUES
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina's Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. "As I See It: Through the Lenses of Three Generations" exhibition runs through Oct. 31. 336-593-8159 or www.stokesarts.org.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
ArtPop: Art work by six area artists on billboards. The Adams billboards, mostly located along South Stratford Road and Salem Parkway, are digital and will scroll through the six artists’ work. Lamar’s billboards are printed vinyl — each artist has his or her own — and spread throughout the area, on I-40, Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Some are also on I-40 in Guilford County. The billboards range in size from 10-by-30 feet to 14-by-48. The art will shift locations over time throughout 2020-2021.
“Artists Respond”: An online invitational exhibition and also in the window at 564 N. Trade St., WS. Email monawu4@gmail.com for in-person tour, or visit www.Artworks-Gallery.org.
Artworks Gallery: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., WS. New Works by Four Members, through Oct. 31.The member artists are Chris Flory, Betti Pettinati-Longinotti, Susan Smoot and Mona Wu. www.Artworks-Gallery.org. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. 564 N. Trade St., WS. 336-723-5890 or www.artworks-gallery.org.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS.
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. “Compositions, Configurations and Concoctions: Elements for a Modern Landscape" exhibition runs until Oct. 31. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
”Kat Skywalker”: by AFAS artist Cheryl Ann Lipstreu, 723 N. Trade St., joins other Mannequin Shenanigans in the Downtown Arts District. Take a stroll and see them all. They’re outside on Trade, Liberty and Sixth Streets. www.theafasgroup.com. Hint: Look up.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Form/Texture/Light/Shadow exhbit goes through Oct. 15. Moss Art: Nature’s Renewal-“ri-ˈnü [renew]” by Mona King exhibit goes through Jan. 3 in the Arboreal Gallery. www.intothearts.org.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. "Katharine Smith Reynolds Johnston" exhibition will be on view through 2021. "Raise the Roof: Replacing Reynolda's Historic Roof" will be on display through June 27, 2021.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. Student Showcase 2020 is a virtual exhibition of artworks by high school and college students in art and design fields. www.seccashowcase.org336-397-2108 or secca.org.
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS. “Explorations of Self: Black Portraiture from the Cochran Collection” exhibition goes through March 28, 2021.
Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. “A Collaborative Experience” By Kevin Calhoun and Bryce Hauser exhibition goes through Nov. 9 in the Welborn Gallery. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org.
UPCOMING
Taste of Art Ceramics: Serving Bowl with Handles: 6 p.m. Nov. 6. Sawtooth School foir Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
In Good Company Gala: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 12. Hearn Ballroom at the Winston-Salem Marriott, 425 N. Cherry St., WS. A community gala that celebrates LGBTQ+ affirming organizations that operate in Winston-Salem and the greater Triad Region of North Carolina. www.northstarlgbtcc.com/in-good-company. Also, Zoom if necessary.
Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-4:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 17, Dec. 30. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. To schedule an appointment: www.redcrossblood.org and use Sponsor Code: Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden or call 336-996-7888.
Piedmont Opera: “Cinderella in the Salon": 8 p.m. March 19, 2021, 2 p.m. March 21, 2021. Live streamed from the Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. www.piedmontopera.org or 336-725-7101.
Rend Collective: July 31, 2021. Annex Theater, Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. www.wsfairgrounds.com.
Montgomery Gentry: Sept. 11, 2021. Annex Theater, Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. www.wsfairgrounds.com.
MerleFest: Sept. 16-19, 2021. Wilkes Community College, Wilkesboro. www.merlefest.org.
Face-to-Face Speaker Forum: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 20. The Wake Forest virtual conversation will host Peggy Noonan and Eugene Robinson. Pre-programming will begin at 7 p.m. The event is free for Face-to-Face Speaker Forum season subscribers and students, faculty and staff at Wake Forest, as well as students and faculty in the Winston-Salem area. Visit go.wfu.edu/facetoface to register for this event. Tickets for general audience are $10. www.facetoface.wfu.edu
Winston-Salem Symphony: "Reimagined": Oct. 24-Dec. 16. Live streamed from the Stevens Center. Three modified Classics concerts, the inaugural Ignite Family Series concert, and a special A Carolina Christmas concert. $75. www.wssymphony.org.
