On the Air

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: F1, Tuscan Grand Prix practice (ESPN)

8:55 a.m.: F1, Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 (NBC Sports)

5 p.m.: IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 (NBC Sports)

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Federated Auto Parts 400 (NBC Sports)

BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.: Korean, KIA Tigers vs. NC Dinos (ESPN2)

12:55 a.m.: Korean, KIA Tigers vs. NC Dions (ESPN2)

BOWLING

6 p.m.: PBA Tour Finals (CBS Sports)

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: Tour de France (CNBC)

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)

2 p.m.: LPGA, ANA Inspiration (Golf)

6 p.m.: PGA, Safeway Open (Golf)

9:30 p.m.: Champions, Sanford International (Golf)

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.: Irish Champion Stakes (FS2)

MLB

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington (Fox Sports South)

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami (MLB)

7 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago White Sox (FS1)

8 p.m.: Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers (WGHP)

NBA PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

NHL PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: Vegas vs. Dallas (WXII)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.: NRL, Sydney vs. Newcastle (FS2)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Fulham (NBC Sports)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Southampton at Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Leeds United at Liverpool (WXII)

3 p.m.: English Premier, Newcastle United at West Ham United (Peacock)

3:30 p.m.: NWSL, OL Reign at Portland Thorns (WFMY)

3:30 p.m.: MLS, Chicago Fire FC at Columbus Crew SC (UNI)

7 p.m.: MLS, FC Cincinnati at New York City FC (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls at D.C. United (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution at Philadelphia Union (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: USL, Charlotte Independence at Birmingham Legion FC (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL vs. Santos Laguna (UNI)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC (Fox Sports Southeast, ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Houston Dynamo at FC Dallas (ESPN+)

9:30 p.m.: MLS, Colorado Rapids at Real Salt Lake (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, America vs. Toluca (UNI)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Generali Open, Championship Istanbul (Tennis)

Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN3)

4 p.m.: U.S. Open women's singles final (ESPN, ESPN3)

WNBA

Noon: Washington vs. New York (NBA)

3 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles (NBA)

