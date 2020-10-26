State and Local Briefs

Road repairs
coming to I-40
in Forsyth
Work could begin as early as this week on a project to improve Interstate 40 in Forsyth County.
State transportation officials recently awarded a $16.7 million contract to Flatiron Constructors of Morrisville to rehabilitate pavement and bridges along nearly 12 miles of the interstate between Muddy Creek near Clemmons and the Guilford County Line.
Pavement will be rehabilitated and resurfaced as needed. Diamond grinding will be used to bring the pavement up to modern standards for roadway smoothness.
Fourteen bridges along this stretch will undergo preservation work that will include deck repair and overlay, joint repair, cleaning, painting and epoxy coating.
All work will take place during overnight lane closures, minimizing impacts to traffic along this busy corridor.
The project is expected to be substantially complete by the summer of 2022. Drivers should be mindful of crews that will be close to the travel lanes during nighttime work.
Wesley Young
Body found in
Davidson County
LEXINGTON — A body was found in Davidson County at a location off N.C. 109 in Davidson County on Sunday night, according to reports from WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Investigators have not been able to identify the body, reports showed.
Wesley Young
Ambetter of N.C.
expands coverage
Individuals in 11 Triad and Northwest North Carolina will be able to purchase health insurance from the federal marketplace though a Centene Corp. affiliate.
Ambetter of N.C. Inc. is providing coverage in Alamance, Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin counties. Overall, it is serving 35 N.C. counties.
Open enrollment for the marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.
Ambetter said it provides the following services; access to all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health, hospitalizations ;and prescription drug coverage; My Health Pays rewards program; online enrollment assistance; telehealth access with no co-pay.
Ambetter also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when designated at "medically appropriate."
For more information, go to www.ambetterofnorthcarolina.com.
Richard Craver
