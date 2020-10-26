State and Local Briefs

Road repairs

coming to I-40

in Forsyth

Work could begin as early as this week on a project to improve Interstate 40 in Forsyth County.

State transportation officials recently awarded a $16.7 million contract to Flatiron Constructors of Morrisville to rehabilitate pavement and bridges along nearly 12 miles of the interstate between Muddy Creek near Clemmons and the Guilford County Line.

Pavement will be rehabilitated and resurfaced as needed. Diamond grinding will be used to bring the pavement up to modern standards for roadway smoothness.

Fourteen bridges along this stretch will undergo preservation work that will include deck repair and overlay, joint repair, cleaning, painting and epoxy coating.

All work will take place during overnight lane closures, minimizing impacts to traffic along this busy corridor.

The project is expected to be substantially complete by the summer of 2022. Drivers should be mindful of crews that will be close to the travel lanes during nighttime work.

Wesley Young

Body found in