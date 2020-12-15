State and Local Briefs

Starke came to WXII from WGRZ in Buffalo, N.Y., where she worked as a co-news anchor, the first African American to hold that position in the Buffalo market, WXII said. A native of Newport News, Va., Starke also work at the WRDW in Augusta, Ga., WVEC in Norfolk, Va., the Richmond News Leader, an afternoon newspaper that closed in 1992, KCOP in Los Angeles and WFMY in Greensboro.

Starke has a bachelor's degree in journalism and speech communications from the University of Richmond. She did graduate work in political science and African studies at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

John Hinton

Judge agrees to speed up challenge against planned casino

CHARLOTTE — A federal judge has agreed to expedite a lawsuit that could stop a tribe from building a casino in North Carolina outside the city of Charlotte.

The Charlotte Observer reports that District of Columbia District Judge James Boasberg agreed to expedite the suit on Monday.

The suit is against the Catawba Indians and the Department of Interior. The Catawba want to build the $273 million Two Kings Casino Resort in Kings Mountain. The first phase of the casino could open by next fall with at least 1,300 slot machines.