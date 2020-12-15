State and Local Briefs

W-S man charged in fatal shooting
GREENSBORO — More than two years after a fatal shooting at a bar in Greensboro, authorities arrested and charged a Winston-Salem man Monday, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Joel Adam McCarthy, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection to the shooting death of Jaylan Irvin Lassiter of Durham, according to police.
On Sept. 8, 2018, police responded to a report of shots fired at Lucky 7 Sports Bar, 3407 W. Gate City Blvd., and found Durham, 22, and a second gunshot victim. While was the second victim survived, Durham died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital, police said.
McCarthy is being held at the Guilford County Detention Center without bail.
Lee Newspapers
WXII plans special program for Starke
WXII-TV news veteran Wanda Starke will retire at the end of the year, and the station will honor her career with a one-hour special, "Wanda Starke: Inspired" at 8 p.m. Friday.
Starke began at WXII in 1994. In 2014, she announced her plan to begin working on her retirement, moving to part-time anchor duties until May 2018.
"I was in the fifth grade when I told my mom I wanted to be a reporter," Starke said. "God blessed me with parents who believed in me, but I never imagined I would have such a long and wonderful career."
Starke came to WXII from WGRZ in Buffalo, N.Y., where she worked as a co-news anchor, the first African American to hold that position in the Buffalo market, WXII said. A native of Newport News, Va., Starke also work at the WRDW in Augusta, Ga., WVEC in Norfolk, Va., the Richmond News Leader, an afternoon newspaper that closed in 1992, KCOP in Los Angeles and WFMY in Greensboro.
Starke has a bachelor's degree in journalism and speech communications from the University of Richmond. She did graduate work in political science and African studies at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
John Hinton
Judge agrees to speed up challenge against planned casino
CHARLOTTE — A federal judge has agreed to expedite a lawsuit that could stop a tribe from building a casino in North Carolina outside the city of Charlotte.
The Charlotte Observer reports that District of Columbia District Judge James Boasberg agreed to expedite the suit on Monday.
The suit is against the Catawba Indians and the Department of Interior. The Catawba want to build the $273 million Two Kings Casino Resort in Kings Mountain. The first phase of the casino could open by next fall with at least 1,300 slot machines.
The lawsuit was filed by the Eastern Band of the Cherokees, who have operated their own casinos in western North Carolina since 1997. The suit claims that political pressure from the project's developer prompted the government to pave the way for the casino and bypass Congress in the process.
The Catawbas have said they have a right to the land for the casino based on a 1993 agreement that gave them federal recognition. But the Cherokees have called the Catawbas' efforts "a modern-day land grab."
Associated Press
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing officer
GASTONIA — A grand jury in North Carolina has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting a police officer who was responding to a call.
The Gaston County grand jury returned the indictment against Joshua Tyler Funk after meeting to listen to witness testimonies on Monday, Gaston Superior Court Clerk Roxann Rankin told The Charlotte Observer.
Funk, 24, had been charged with murder for the death of Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon. The officer was shot while responding to a breaking and entering call early Friday and taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Monday's indictment indicates that the grand jury thinks there is enough evidence for a trial, Rankin said. That will happen when the courts resume activities that have been paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Funk's first court appearance will be on Friday, Rankin said.
Associated Press
Two charged in shooting death of bouncer
RALEIGH — Two man have been arrested in the shooting death of a bouncer at a North Carolina party club in 2019, police said.
Julius Lamonte Curtis, 20, is being held without bail in the Wake County jail on charges of murder and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, Raleigh police said in a news release.
Police had already arrested Taelyn Ladarius Jiggetts, 22, last year on similar charges as well as possession of a firearm by a felon.
In June 2019, police said Dana Lee Hopkins was working as a bouncer inside a rental hall when he tried to break up a fight. Hopkins was taken to a local hospital, where he died. While police were at the hospital, two more people with gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicles, according to a news release.
Associated Press
336-727-7299
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!