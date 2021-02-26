State and Local Briefs

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle
A pedestrian died late Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in the 3300 block of Silas Creek Parkway, authorities said Friday.
The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. near Forsyth Medical Center. A 1998 Chevrolet Astro van was going north on Silas Creek Parkway when, for unknown reasons, a pedestrian walked into the road, Winston-Salem police said.
The van hit the pedestrian, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The pedestrian later died, police said.
Police have not identified the pedestrian.
The vehicle’s driver, John Alan Beck, 55, of Greenwich Road, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.
Investigators learned that the pedestrian was likely walking east on Silas Creek Parkway and attempted to cross, police said. That section of Silas Creek Parkway isn’t marked for a pedestrian crossing.
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s traffic enforcement unit is investigating. The northbound lanes of the 3300 block of Silas Creek Parkway were closed Thursday for nearly three hours because of the incident, police said.
The pedestrian’s death marked the city’s eighth traffic fatality this year, as compared with two fatalities during the same period in 2020, police said.
Anyone with information can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
— John Hinton
Town warns about scam related to injured officer
Kernersville officials are warning town residents about a phone scam related to an injured Kernersville police officer.
On its Facebook page Friday, the town of Kernersville said some residents have received phone calls from people trying to raise money for Officer Sean Houle.
Those calls “are unofficial and have no connection to (the Houle family) or the town of Kernersville,” the town said. “Please do not give any information personal or financial over the phone.”
Houle was shot three times with his own gun about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Quinton Donnell Blocker, 37, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony assault on a law-enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Blocker was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $1 million, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Houle was in critical, but stable condition at a local hospital, said Officer Blake Jones, a police department spokesman.
The department also received a few phone calls and an email from people who were trying to use a phone scam to raise money under Houle’s name, Jones said. The agency isn’t conducting any phone solicitations to raise money for Houle, Jones said.
— John Hinton
Fire destroys historic general store in Todd
The historic Todd General Store in the mountain community of Todd burned down Thursday night, according to local media reports.
Built in 1914, the general store was a favorite stopping point for generations of visitors, from train travelers to bicycle riders pedaling along the flat Railroad Grade Road.
Though it had occasionally been vacant through the years, it remained a charming spot in a charming town that straddles Ashe and Watauga counties.
Most recently, Matt and Andrea Connell bought the store with the hope of returning it to its roots as a mom-and-pop store.
According to Watauga Online, the fire started around 10 p.m. Photos of the fire show the store engulfed in a towering blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
— Lisa O’Donnell
Teen shot when someone fired through window
A 14-year-old was shot when someone fired into a home in Winston-Salem early Friday morning.
Police were called to the home in the 1100 block of Addison Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Someone fired at the front of the residence, and one shot went through the living room window, Winston-Salem police said.
A male teenager was shot. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.
— Staff report
Beltway work brings lane closures to U.S. 52
The southbound lanes of U.S. 52 will be closed during the night three times in the coming week on the north side of Winston-Salem, as work proceeds on construction of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.
The N.C. Department of Transportation said that on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 11 p.m., the southbound lanes would all be closed between Westinghouse Road and N.C. 65, reopening by 5 a.m. the following morning.
During the times of closure, southbound traffic will exit U.S. 52 at Westinghouse Road and be routed over to N.C. 65, where drivers can go south and rejoin U.S. 52 at the N.C. 65 interchange.
During the closure, workers will be installing panels on the bridge that carries N.C. 65 over the highway.
— Wesley Young</&h5>
Winston-Salem police look for missing man
Winston-Salem police are looking for a man who has been missing since Wednesday, authorities said Friday.
Mitchell Jacob Davis, 34, was last seen about 8 p.m. in the area of University Parkway and Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem police said.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Davis, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Davis is described as a white man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 192 pounds, the center said. Davis has short red hair and blue eyes.
Davis was wearing thick black glasses, a gray long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants, turquoise zip-up jacket and blue Under Armor shoes, according to police.
Anyone with information about Davis’s whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or, for the Spanish language line, 336-728-3904.
— John Hinton</&h5>
Thomasville man accused of soliciting teen for sex
A Thomasville man is accused of soliciting a child for sex, authorities said Friday.
Troy Lee Hunt, 34, of Douglas Drive, is charged with using a computer to solicit a child under 16 to commit sexual acts, Thomasville police said.
Hunt was being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $75,000, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said. Hunt is scheduled to appear in court March 11.
Detectives received information Wednesday from the N.C. Internet Against Children Task Force that a Thomasville man was soliciting a 15-year-old Montgomery County girl through Facebook, police said.
Investigators then linked Hunt to the alleged solicitation of the girl, police said.
— John Hinton </&h5>