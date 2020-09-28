State and Local Briefs

Greensboro moves toward more police transparency
GREENSBORO — City officials in Greensboro say they plan to spend more time studying police interactions with the public and to regularly release information on police officers' job performance.
The News & Record reported Sunday that a memo from the city's manager to council members outlines steps to better evaluate interactions between police and the public.
A member of a citizens review board will regularly review at random nine police interactions with citizens. The city will also open an online portal for people to give impressions of police actions without having to file a formal complaint.
The city will also offer an online "dashboard" of data about police encounters with residents, ranging from traffic stops to use of force. The information will be linked to a mapping system to show where these incidents occur in the city.
"These are some really good changes which will provide greater transparency and hopefully allow the city to identify and resolve potential issues even where persons are unwilling or hesitant to file formal complaints," said Justin Outling, a member of Greensboro's City Council.
Police: Man with machete smears blood on sorority house
GREENVILLE — A man armed with a machete smeared satanic and sadistic messages in blood on a sorority house at a North Carolina college and on a vehicle belonging to a student living there, police said Monday.
East Carolina University Police Capt. Chris Sutton told WITN that someone flagged down a department officer around 9 p.m. Sunday saying there was a man walking around with blood on his arms and hands who seemed to be in distress.
The man injured himself and then smeared what appeared to be his own blood on the front of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority house as well as a resident's white Jeep that was parked at the house, according to Sutton.
Sutton said the officers found the man at an intersection adjacent to the ECU campus and were able to disarm him in less than five minutes.
The man was then taken to a hospital. It wasn't immediately disclosed if he was a student or had any link to the university.
Sutton told The Associated Press the blood on the sorority house and the vehicle has not yet been confirmed to match the man's, but it was "obvious" from the cuts he had suffered that the blood was his own.
The wounds did not appear to be life-threatening, Sutton said.
A warrant has been issued charging the unidentified man with injury to real property. The warrant will be served when he is released from medical care, Sutton said.
Man charged in girlfriend's stabbing death
GREENVILLE — A man was charged with murder after he walked into a North Carolina magistrate's office and said he stabbed his girlfriend, police said Monday.
Greenville police said in a news release that Kelby Ivan Cox, 52, showed up at the Pitt County Magistrate's Office around 1 a.m. on Monday, news outlets reported.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment the two shared, and they found Maynette Herbert, 46, dead from apparent knife wounds and other injuries, according to police.
Cox is being held in the Pitt County jail on a $2 million bond. It's not known if he has an attorney to represent him. Police said an investigation into the incident is continuing and a motive has not been determined.
The Associated Press
