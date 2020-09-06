On the Air

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: F1, Italian Grand Prix (ESPN2)

11 a.m.: NHRA, U.S. Nationals (FS1)

1 p.m.: NHRA, U.S. Nationals (WGHP)

2 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, South Carolina Education Lottery 200 (FS1)

6 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Cook Out Southern 500 (NBC Sports)

BOXING

6 p.m.: Cody Crowley vs. Josh Torres (FS1)

8 p.m: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos (WGHP)

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: European, Andalucia Masters (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, Tour Championship (Golf)

2:30 p.m.: PGA, Tour Championship featured holes (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: PGA, Tour Championship (WXII)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

4:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)

6 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

MLB

1 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cleveland (ESPN2)

1:10 p.m.: Miami at Tampa Bay (MLB)

1:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York Mets (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports Southeast)

4 p.m.: Houston at Los Angeles Angels (TBS)

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (ESPN)

10:10 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

NBA PLAYOFFS

3:30 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Miami (WXLV)

8:30 p.m.: Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers (WXLV)

NHL PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: Dallas vs. Vegas (WXII)

SOCCER

Noon: Women's Super, Chelsea at Manchester United (NBC Sports)

7 p.m.: MLS, New York City FC at D.C. United (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: MLS, Philadelphia Union at New York Red Bulls (ESPN+)

7:15 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution at Chicago Fire (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC (FS1)

8 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United FC (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers at Seattle Sounders FC (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, LA Galaxy at LAFC (ESPN+)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)

7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)

WNBA

8 p.m.: Chicago vs. Los Angeles (CBS Sports)

Tags

Load comments