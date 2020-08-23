On the Air
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Drydene 200 (NBC Sports)
2:30 p.m: IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 (WXII)
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Drydene 311 (NBC Sports)
GOLF
3 a.m.: European, Wales Open (Golf)
8 a.m.: AIG Women's Open (Golf)
Noon: AIG Women's Open (WXII)
12:30 p.m.: PGA, The Northern Trust (Golf)
2 p.m.: PGA, The Northern Trust featured holes (ESPN+)
2:30 p.m.: PGA, The Northern Trust (WFMY)
2:30 p.m.: PGA, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)
MLB
1 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay (TBS)
2 p.m.: Cincinnati at St. Louis (Fox Sports Southeast)
4 p.m.: Houston at San Diego (ESPN)
4 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
4:10 p.m.: Texas at Seattle (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta (ESPN)
NBA PLAYOFFS
1 p.m.: Boston vs. Philadelphia (WXLV)
3:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas (WXLV)
6:30 p.m.: Toronto vs. Brooklyn (TNT)
9 p.m.: Denver vs. Utah (TNT)
NHL PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.: Boston vs. Tampa Bay (WXII)
10:30 p.m.: Vancouver vs. Vegas (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
11:45 a.m.: Canadian Premier, Edmonton vs. Ottawa (FS2)
2:30 p.m.: Champions, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich (CBS Sports)
2:45 p.m.: Canadian Premier, Halifax vs. Cavalry (FS2)
10 p.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders FC at Portland Timbers (FS1)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Western & Southern Open (Tennis)
3 p.m.: Western & Southern Open (ESPN2)
WNBA
5:30 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Minnesota, in progress (Fox Sports Southeast)
