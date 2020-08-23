On the Air

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Drydene 200 (NBC Sports)

2:30 p.m: IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 (WXII)

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Drydene 311 (NBC Sports)

GOLF

3 a.m.: European, Wales Open (Golf)

8 a.m.: AIG Women's Open (Golf)

Noon:  AIG Women's Open (WXII)

12:30 p.m.: PGA, The Northern Trust (Golf)

2 p.m.: PGA, The Northern Trust featured holes (ESPN+)

2:30 p.m.: PGA, The Northern Trust (WFMY)

2:30 p.m.: PGA, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)

MLB

1 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay (TBS)

2 p.m.: Cincinnati at St. Louis (Fox Sports Southeast)

4 p.m.: Houston at San Diego (ESPN)

4 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

4:10 p.m.: Texas at Seattle (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta (ESPN)

NBA PLAYOFFS

1 p.m.: Boston vs. Philadelphia (WXLV)

3:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas (WXLV)

6:30 p.m.: Toronto vs. Brooklyn (TNT)

9 p.m.: Denver vs. Utah (TNT)

NHL PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: Boston vs. Tampa Bay (WXII)

10:30 p.m.: Vancouver vs. Vegas (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

11:45 a.m.: Canadian Premier, Edmonton vs. Ottawa (FS2)

2:30 p.m.: Champions, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich (CBS Sports)

2:45 p.m.: Canadian Premier, Halifax vs. Cavalry (FS2)

10 p.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders FC at Portland Timbers (FS1)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Western & Southern Open (Tennis)

3 p.m.: Western & Southern Open (ESPN2)

WNBA

5:30 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Minnesota, in progress (Fox Sports Southeast)

Tags

Load comments