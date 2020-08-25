American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs
DALLAS — American Airlines says it will furlough or lay off 19,000 employees in October as it struggles with a sharp downturn in travel because of the pandemic. Flight attendants will bear the heaviest cuts, with 8,100 losing their jobs.
The numbers announced Tuesday are in addition to 23,500 employees who accepted buyouts, retired early or took long-term leaves of absence. U.S. air travel has recovered slightly since April but remains down 70% from a year ago, and carriers say they need fewer workers.
In March, passenger airlines got $25 billion from the government to save jobs for six months, but that money and a ban on furloughs both expire Oct. 1.
July sales of new homes surge 13.9%
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Sales of new homes jumped again in July, rising 13.9% as the housing market continues to gain traction following a spring downturn caused by pandemic-related lockdowns.
The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that July's gain propelled sales of new homes to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 901,000, the most since 2006. That's a far bigger number than analysts had expected and follows big increases in May and June. The recent sales gains followed a steep dropoff in March and April as much of the country stayed home due to government restrictions intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Iowa farmers unsure what's next after winds flatten corn
WOODWARD, Iowa — Before an unusual wind storm this month, Iowa corn farmers were expecting a near-record crop.
About a month before corn would be fully mature and ready for harvest, a derecho blew in from the west with hurricane-force winds that cut a swath through the middle of Iowa. The Aug. 10 storm flattened corn fields and damaged grain bins, farm buildings and homes.
Millions of acres of Iowa corn are damaged to some degree.
Bank profits slump 70% in pandemic
NEW YORK — The FDIC says the U.S. banking industry's second quarter profits fell by 70% from a year ago. The falloff came as low interest rates and the economic turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on big and small banks alike.
Total bank profits across the 5,066 insured institutions were $18.8 billion, compared with profits of $62.5 billion in the same period a year ago. This was the second consecutive quarter of steep profit declines for the industry, as many banks took set aside billions to cover potentially bad loans back in April.
Nordstrom’s 2Q sales down 53% hurt by pandemic fallout
NEW YORK — Nordstrom Inc. has reported a larger-than-expected loss and a 53% drop in sales for the fiscal second quarter as the pandemic forced the upscale chain to temporarily close stores.
The Seattle-based retailer’s business was also hurt by the shift of its anniversary sales from the fiscal second quarter to the third quarter. Like many department stores and other non-essential retailers, Nordstrom was forced to temporarily close its stores and furlough workers when the pandemic was declared in mid March. Nordstrom’s stores have now reopened but stores were temporarily closed during half of the fiscal second quarter.
