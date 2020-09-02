To this aging sportswriter the details aren’t as clear as they should be. But when I heard that former Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson had died, I immediately thought of Big House Gaines.
In April 2005, I stood outside the Joel Coliseum Annex (now the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex) before Big House’s memorial service trying to gather quotes about Gaines, the legendary basketball coach and athletics director at Winston-Salem State. Gaines had died that week at 81.
Searching for those “famous” people who knew Big House wasn’t that hard because they turned out in droves to honor a coach whose teams had won 828 games, a Division II national championship and who always had time for the up-and-comers no matter their color of their skin.
Not having met Thompson, I was a tad nervous. It struck me as I approached him that he was every bit of 6 feet 10, and with that raspy voice he could be intimidating.
He couldn't have been nicer to me. He talked about Gaines for so long I think my battery in my tiny tape recorder had died.
Thompson wasn’t the only coach who went to Big House’s memorial service. Dave Odom, John Chaney, Tubby Smith (who is now at High Point), Skip Prosser, Mike Bernard, Dave Robbins, George Raveling and Jerry Steele were all there, just to name a few.
But Thompson, who won an NCAA title with Georgetown and Patrick Ewing in 1984, stood out to me with his comments about Gaines.
"I've got too many fond memories of Big House," Thompson said. "He was just a special person."
Thompson also did a great job as one of the speakers at the service that was held inside the Annex.
One of the stories that didn’t make it into the newspaper account was what Thompson told me about advice he once received from Gaines. Or rather, more validation than advice.
“I had this reputation that I was tough on my players and that maybe I should go a little softer,” Thompson said. “And I got to talking with House about this and House waited a few seconds and then said something I’ll never forget. He said, ‘Don’t change a damn thing.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.