On the Air
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: St. Kilda vs. West Coast (FS2)
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, ToyotaCare 250 (FS1)
BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, Kiwoom Heroes vs. LG Twins (ESPN2)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at Miami (ACC)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)
GOLF
6 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)
9 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)
Noon: LPGA, ANA Inspiration (Golf)
4 p.m.: PGA, Safeway Open (Golf)
7 p.m.: LPGA, ANA Inspiration (Golf)
MLB
2 p.m.: Detroit at St. Louis (MLB)
6 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington (Fox Sports Southeast)
6 p.m.: Kansas City at Cleveland (MLB)
8 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Fox Sports South)
9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona (MLB)
NBA PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston (TNT)
NFL
8:20 p.m.: Houston at Kansas City (WXII)
NHL PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.: Vegas vs. Dallas (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
1 p.m.: Hull vs. Wakefield Trinity (FS2)
SOCCER
7 p.m.: USL, Memphis 901 FC at North Carolina FC (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: MLS, San Jose Earthquakes at Seattle Sounders FC (ESPN+)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Generali Open, Championship Istanbul (Tennis)
Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN3)
3 p.m.: U.S. Open men's doubles final (ESPN2, ESPN+)
7 p.m.: U.S. Open women's semifinals (ESPN, ESPN3)
WNBA
7 p.m.: New York vs. Indiana (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Minnesota (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: Washington vs. Los Angeles (CBS Sports)
