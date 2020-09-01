WakeForest

Truist Field and Wake Forest will host the nation's No. 1 team, Clemson, but the seats will be empty. 

College football is back, at least at some of our state's universities. Huzzah!

But there's a pretty big catch as we wrap up this summer of pestilence and enter our pandemic autumn:

You can't go to the games. Fiddlesticks!

No fans are allowed at upcoming home games for Duke, Carolina, State, Charlotte and now Wake. Appalachian and East Carolina remain our state's FBS holdouts in the coronavirus compromise.

And so our games are made-for-TV affairs, witnessed live only by a few cardboard cutouts.

Which raises the question: If a No. 1 team falls in the (Wake) Forest and no one is there ... ?

Kickoffs

A handful of mostly early-season kickoff times and TV networks assignments were announced Tuesday.

Duke

Sept. 12: At Notre Dame, 2:30 (WXII)

Sept. 19: Boston College, noon (Fox Sports Carolinas)

North Carolina

Sept. 12: Syracuse, noon (ACC)

Sept. 19: Charlotte, 3:30 (Fox Sports Carolinas)

N.C. State

Sept. 19: Wake Forest, 8 (ACC)

Nov. 6: Miami, 7:30 (ESPN)

Wake Forest

Sept. 12: Clemson, 7:30 (WXLV)

Sept. 19: At N.C. State, 8 (ACC)

Oct. 9: Campbell, 8 (ACC)

Appalachian State

Sept. 12: Charlotte, noon (ESPN2)

Oct. 7: Louisiana, 7:30 (ESPN)

Oct. 14: At Georgia Southern, 7:30 (ESPN)

Oct. 22: Arkansas State, 7:30 (ESPN)

Tickets and spectators

How Football Bowl Subdivision programs in North Carolina stand regarding attendance. None of the schools has season or individual tickets on sale.

Duke

Will begin the fall sports season without fans; first home football game is Sept. 19 vs. Boston College.

North Carolina

No fans permitted in September; will host Syracuse on Sept. 12 and Charlotte on Sept. 19.

N.C. State

No fans permitted in September; will host Wake Forest on Sept. 19.

Wake Forest

Fans will not be permitted at home game Sept. 12 against Clemson.

Appalachian State

No official announcement on attendance.

Charlotte

No fans for home opener against Georgia State on Sept. 26, undecided on remaining home games.

East Carolina

No announcement yet about fans for home opener Sept. 26 vs. Central Florida.

