Wake Forest and Appalachian State will join several other in-state schools that will not have spectators at home football games in September.
The announcements, effective for all sports at those universities, will affect only one football game at Truist Field for Wake Forest, although a significant one: Sept. 12 against No. 1 Clemson. For Appalachian State, the home opener Sept. 12 against Charlotte and the game Sept. 26 against Campbell will be played in an empty Kidd Brewer Stadium.
News for both schools came on a day that Gov. Roy Cooper modified the Phase Two orders, but the limit on outdoor gatherings will be 50 people through Oct. 2.
Wake Forest will play Notre Dame in Charlotte on Sept. 26, and Cooper's order appears to all but rule out spectators in Bank of America Stadium. If fans are able to attend Wake Forest home football games later in the season, tickets will be sold on an individual basis.
Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State from the ACC and Charlotte had announced that they wouldn't have spectators at September home events.
“We understand there are many variables involved in fighting the pandemic and we respect DHHS’ guidance,” Wake Forest athletics director John Currie said in a news release. “We will miss the passion and support of Wake Forest fans in the Truist Field stands on September 12, but we will continue to work to demonstrate our ability to safely host Deacon Nation for future contests.”
