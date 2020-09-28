We get extra days to count people for the 2020 Census. It's good news for Winston-Salem.

Aaron King, the director of planning and development services for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, said the city and county are trying to get the word out about being counted whenever people encounter their local government.

That includes everything from social media and print advertising, to checks with people as they visit local agencies.

"When people come in for COVID testing in the health department, we help make them aware of the Census as well," King said.

Taken every 10 years, the main purpose of the Census, as mandated by the U.S. Constitution, is to determine how many representatives each state gets in the U.S. House.

Because states grow at different rates, the number of representatives each state gets is adjusted every 10 years.

North Carolina lost ground in the mid-1800s as many people migrated west, and its House delegation shrank from 13 in 1830 to seven on the eve of the Civil War in 1860. The state slowly regained ground over the following decades and reached 12 representatives in 1940 before slipping back to 11 from 1960 to 1980.