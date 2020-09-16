On the Air

BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, LG Twins at Hanwha Eagles (ESPN2)

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)

MLB

3:10 p.m.: Oakland at Colorado (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego (ESPN)

6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: New York Mets at Philadelphia (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Baltimore (Fox Sports Southeast)

10 p.m.: Arizona at Los Angeles Angels (ESPN)

SOCCER

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Colorado Rapids at FC Dallas (ESPN+) 

9:30 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes (FS1)

9:30 p.m.: MLS, Montreal Impact at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (ESPN+)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Italian Open (Tennis)

