On the Air
BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, LG Twins at Hanwha Eagles (ESPN2)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)
MLB
3:10 p.m.: Oakland at Colorado (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego (ESPN)
6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: New York Mets at Philadelphia (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Baltimore (Fox Sports Southeast)
10 p.m.: Arizona at Los Angeles Angels (ESPN)
SOCCER
8:30 p.m.: MLS, Colorado Rapids at FC Dallas (ESPN+)
9:30 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes (FS1)
9:30 p.m.: MLS, Montreal Impact at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (ESPN+)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Italian Open (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.