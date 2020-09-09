On the Air

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

5 a.m.: Brisbane vs. Gold Coast (FS2)

BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, Kiwoom Heroes vs. SK Wyverns (ESPN2)

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)

GOLF

7 p.m.: ANA Inspiration Charity Skins Match (Golf)

MLB

6 p.m.: Kansas City at Cleveland (MLB)

7 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh (FS1)

9:30 p.m: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona (MLB)

9:45 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco (ESPN+)

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.: Toronto vs. Boston (ESPN) 

9 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver (ESPN)

NHL PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.: Canadian Premier, The Island Games (FS2)

8 p.m.: MLS, Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United (Fox Sports South, ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at Montreal Impact (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Canadian Premier, The Island Games (FS2)

9 p.m.: MLS, Houston Dynamo at Colorado Rapids (ESPN+)

9:30 p.m.: MLS, LAFC at Real Salt Lake (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM (FS1)

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Generali Open (Tennis)

5:30 a.m.: Generali Open, Championship Istanbul (Tennis)

Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN)

7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)

WNBA

8 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Chicago (CBS Sports)

10 p.m.: Dallas vs. Seattle (CBS Sports)

