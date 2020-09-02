On the Air
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: Richmond vs. Fremantle (FS2)
BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, Hanwha Eagles vs. Doosan Bears (ESPN2)
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
MLB
3 p.m.: San Francisco at Colorado (MLB)
6:30 p.m.: Toronto at Miami (MLB)
6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Cincinnati (Fox Sports South)
7:15 p.m.: Atlanta at Boston (Fox Sports Southeast)
9:30 p.m.: Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
9:30 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle (FS1)
9:40 p.m.: San Diego at Los Angeles Angels (ESPN+)
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.: Miami vs. Milwaukee (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Houston (ESPN)
NHL PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.: Colorado vs. Dallas (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
7 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF (FS1)
7:15 p.m.: MLS, Chicago Fire FC at FC Cincinnati (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, Philadelphia Unioni at Columbus Crew SC (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at New York Red Bulls (ESPN+)
7:50 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution at New York City FC (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Canadian Premier, Ottawa vs. Pacific (FS2)
8 p.m.: USL, North Carolina FC at Birmingham Legion (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: USL, Charlotte Independence at Memphis (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: MLS, FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City (ESPN+)
8:30 p..m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at Nashville SC (ESPN+)
9:30 p.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders FC at Real Salt Lake (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, LA Galaxy at Portland Timbers (ESPN+)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN3)
Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)
6 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: IAAF Diamond League, Lausanne (NBC Sports)
WNBA
8 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. Dallas (CBS Sports)
10 p.m.: Washington vs. Seattle (CBS Sports)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.