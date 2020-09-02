On the Air

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

5 a.m.: Richmond vs. Fremantle (FS2)

BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, Hanwha Eagles vs. Doosan Bears (ESPN2)

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

MLB

3 p.m.: San Francisco at Colorado (MLB)

6:30 p.m.: Toronto at Miami (MLB)

6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Cincinnati (Fox Sports South)

7:15 p.m.: Atlanta at Boston (Fox Sports Southeast)

9:30 p.m.: Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

9:30 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle (FS1)

9:40 p.m.: San Diego at Los Angeles Angels (ESPN+)

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.: Miami vs. Milwaukee (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Houston (ESPN)

NHL PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: Colorado vs. Dallas (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

7 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF (FS1)

7:15 p.m.: MLS, Chicago Fire FC at FC Cincinnati (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Philadelphia Unioni at Columbus Crew SC (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at New York Red Bulls (ESPN+)

7:50 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution at New York City FC (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Canadian Premier, Ottawa vs. Pacific (FS2)

8 p.m.: USL, North Carolina FC at Birmingham Legion (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: USL, Charlotte Independence at Memphis (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City (ESPN+)

8:30 p..m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at Nashville SC (ESPN+)

9:30 p.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders FC at Real Salt Lake (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, LA Galaxy at Portland Timbers (ESPN+)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN3)

Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)

6 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2) 

TRACK AND FIELD 

2 p.m.: IAAF Diamond League, Lausanne (NBC Sports)

WNBA

8 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. Dallas (CBS Sports)

10 p.m.: Washington vs. Seattle (CBS Sports)

Tags

Load comments