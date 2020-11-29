Welborn Gallery to feature artist Caitlin Cary through Jan. 4

Gallery hop

The Downtown Arts District Association will hold its annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest during the December Gallery Hop, which is from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 4.

Guests are invited to walk or drive through the district and select their favorite window by voting in person at the DADA Office & Gallery at North Trade Street Arts Center, 604-A Trade St., or by leaving a message at 336-734-1864.

The Gallery Hop will feature a performance by the Bethabara Moravian, luminarias and Moravian Heritage, an exhibit of watercolors by artist Rick Jones, along with a display of historical items at North Trade Street Arts.

Other gallery exhibitions will include a new display by artist Charles Walker at Broad Branch Distillery.

Visit dadaws.net or dadagalleryhop.com. Or find DADA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Art tour

Holiday Ardmore Art Walk will be from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Ardmore neighborhood.

More than 30 artists and musicians will participate. Art will feature jewelry, fiber, painting, photography, apparel, accessories and more.