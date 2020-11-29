Welborn Gallery to feature artist Caitlin Cary through Jan. 4

Gallery hop
The Downtown Arts District Association will hold its annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest during the December Gallery Hop, which is from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 4.
Guests are invited to walk or drive through the district and select their favorite window by voting in person at the DADA Office & Gallery at North Trade Street Arts Center, 604-A Trade St., or by leaving a message at 336-734-1864.
The Gallery Hop will feature a performance by the Bethabara Moravian, luminarias and Moravian Heritage, an exhibit of watercolors by artist Rick Jones, along with a display of historical items at North Trade Street Arts.
Other gallery exhibitions will include a new display by artist Charles Walker at Broad Branch Distillery.
Visit dadaws.net or dadagalleryhop.com. Or find DADA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Art tour
Holiday Ardmore Art Walk will be from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Ardmore neighborhood.
More than 30 artists and musicians will participate. Art will feature jewelry, fiber, painting, photography, apparel, accessories and more.
Ardmore neighborhood on Elizabeth and Rosewood Avenues, Irving Street, and Academy Street up to Hawthorne Road within the historic Ardmore neighborhood in Winston-Salem.
Rain date is Dec. 12.
Book talk
Reynolda and Bookmarks will present a virtual program with Sue Stuart-Smith, a psychiatrist, author and gardener at 2 p.m. Dec. 3.
Her book, "The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature," discusses the healing effects of gardening and its ability to decrease stress and foster mental well-being.
A Q&A with Jon Roethling, director of Reynolda Gardens will follow.
Reserve a spot for the presentation at tinyurl.com/y5qssjex.
Art exhibit
"Piers" by Raleigh artist Caitlin Cary will be on display through Jan. 4 in Welborn Gallery at Yadkin County Arts Council at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
The exhibit will focus on the patterns and spatial complexity of the undergirding of buildings, bridges, docks and dams through her self-coined medium she calls “Needle Print.
“Needle Print” is a form of fabric collage in which cloth is affixed by machine stitch to paper or other rigid backing. Cary created and has been exhibiting in this medium since 2013.
Gallery hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Guests should wear masks and remain socially distanced.
Visit yadkinarts.org.
Virtual concerts
Bad Cameo and Sol Di Luna will perform a virtual concert at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 as part of the Opus Series.
Performances are free, but donations are accepted.
Other concerts in the series are:
- Dec. 6: Ensembles from Philharmonia of Greensboro
- Dec. 13: Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble (Argentine tango) and Sheila "Star" Washington (soul, R&B)
For more or to watch a concert, go to facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!