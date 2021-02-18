What's inside? Feb. 18, 2021

Isaiah Breedlove performs Feb. 6 at The Blind Tiger in Greensboro. Under Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order, face coverings are required in restaurants at all times an individual is not eating or drinking. If customers leave their tables, owner Brad McCauley said, they had to wear masks.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
John Travolta turns 67 this week.
Andrew Medichini, The Associated Press
Will Yun Lee (left) and Elliott Sancrant in a scene from "The Good Doctor."
Isaiah Breedlove performs Feb. 6 at The Blind Tiger in Greensboro. Under Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order, face coverings are required in restaurants at all times an individual is not eating or drinking. If customers leave their tables, owner Brad McCauley said, they had to wear masks.