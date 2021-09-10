As I read the morning paper, gentle voices on NPR read the names of those who died in Sept. 11's tragic events. I, like most Americans, have experienced waves of sadness, anger and despair. My anger was somewhat in check until I read, "We should blame the attacks on pagans, abortionists, feminists, homosexuals, pornography and the ACLU." "God continues to lift the curtain and allows the enemies of America to give us probably what we deserve." I can barely write the words, they are so hurtful.

Am I reading the words of Osama bin Laden and his ilk? No, I am reading the words of America's own self-proclaimed "religious leaders" Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson.

Those who perished and those who loved them did nothing to deserve their fate. That these two fanatics would suggest that any of these innocent people deserved to suffer and die is contemptible.

Those who think, worship and love differently and the groups who support them are not to blame.

Falwell and Robertson hide behind a wall of religious dogma to spread hate and fear. Their doctrine is frighteningly similar to those we suspect perpetrated these heinous acts.

In all parts of the world, zealots are to be avoided and feared. I think we should start right here at home.

— MARY L. KESEL, Clemmons