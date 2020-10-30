Zeta's toll on a Louisiana island: 'Like a bomb was dropped'

Zeta lifted away roofs, snapped telephone polls and washed away parts of a levee designed to protect the narrow island from storm surge.

Andollina rode it out, despite an evacuation having been ordered a day before, when the storm was expected to be a relatively weak Category 1 hurricane. Zeta's speed and intensity caught many on the coast off guard.

"That thing just souped up and kicked all of our butts, especially the levee," said Lan Tivet, a member of the Grand Isle town council. She had been away from the island on family business as the storm approached and was getting reports from town officials as she made her way back Friday.

Zeta's remnants moved off the northeastern U.S. coast Thursday night. But its effects were evident Friday through a swath of the Southeast. From south Louisiana to Virginia an estimated 1.3 million homes and businesses remained without power as of midday. Restoration, for many, was expected to take days.

Six deaths have been blamed on the storm. A man was electrocuted by a downed live wire in New Orleans. Four people died in Alabama and Georgia when trees fell on homes, authorities said, including two people who were pinned to their bed. In Biloxi, Miss., a man drowned when he was trapped in rising seawater.