Dear Amy: My loving husband of 45 years died unexpectedly three years ago. He was the most loving, caring person I have ever met. I had a young daughter from a prior marriage when we met. He adopted my daughter and treated her and the son we had together beautifully.
My husband was 71 when he died. I haven’t been able to get on with my life. People tell me he wouldn’t want me to not move on with my life, but he was my life. He was my best friend — he was everything to me.
I regularly cry myself to sleep.
What am I to do now? My mom helped me the most, but she and Daddy were married for 63 years until she died last year.
The women in our family live long lives.
I do pray all the time, and it has helped, but I need to do something else.
Can you help? Grieving
Dear Grieving: I’m so sorry for your losses. Grief is the most challenging of all emotions, because it cuts you off from even the smallest pleasures of living in the world.
Connecting with other human beings in an authentic way will help you, but your grief has effectively cut you off from others.
You say that prayer is helping, and because you seem spiritually-oriented, I suggest that you join a faith community. The current pandemic has actually opened up the opportunities for worship, because so many houses of worship have moved their services online.
Researching your question, I have watched several inspiring services — all available online any day of the week. An internet search should get you started.
Professional grief counseling would help you tremendously. Your doctor could help you connect with a counselor. Your local hospice center will host in-person (or online) grief groups, where you can connect with and communicate with other grieving people. Think: Communication and community. This is the way forward.
