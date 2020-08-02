Dear Amy: My husband of two years has recently become interested in exploring Christianity.
He went to church as a child, but stopped going when he was a teen. He is now very concerned about what will happen after he dies. He says he wants to find “peace.”
Amy, I have no interest in going with him. I was baptized, but I never went to church as a child. I am not a believer and to be honest, I don’t feel comfortable participating in organized religion.
I don’t think there is anything wrong with him going to church by himself or with another family member, we have one who keeps inviting us to their church.
Do I need to be a part of this? I feel like I will hate every minute of it and become resentful. But if I don’t go, will it ruin our marriage? Concerned Wife
Dear Concerned: Your marriage should not be contingent on you forcing yourself to worship alongside your husband. I do suggest that you remain open to hearing about his experience — ask him how the service went and what the topic of the sermon was, and perhaps attend special holiday services if he seems eager to share them with you.
The churchgoing experience will bring your husband into a belief system, as well as a new social system. Any time anyone forms new relationships, it could place a strain on the marriage — but the alternative, shadowing him out of fear that the marriage will be threatened, is a non-starter.
If he dives in and starts attending Bible study and joins church-centered social groups, you will discover that church activities are very time consuming. This might negatively affect your relationship, but his faith practice could also lead him to a more loving, compassionate, and — yes, peaceful — place.
Dear Amy: Your reader, “Not Born in the USA” wanted to become more “American.”
I suggest he/she start learning about baseball.
Jacques Barzun, a man who covered baseball for 55 years, once said, “Whoever wants to know the heart and mind of America had better learn baseball, the rules, and reality of the game.”
That said, I’m not completely sure that is true anymore, but it’s a start. Baseball Fan
Dear Fan: Great suggestion.
