Dear Dr. Fox: Is there something that is safe to give my two dogs in order to stop yellowing of my grass when they urinate? They eat a little kibble mixed with your dog food twice a day and added vegetables (Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, carrots) and fruits (blueberries or apples) once a day. T.G., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dear T.G.: I am frequently asked this question and my response has usually ruffled some feathers. There are fraudsters out there selling various products to give to dogs with the claim that their urine will be changed so the lawn grass will not be harmed. These products are not FDA-approved and need not be if they are marketed not as drugs but as food supplements.
Any compound that changes the acidity/alkalinity of a dog’s urine is altering complex biochemical processes and could cause harm, including disrupting the normal bacterial flora in the urinary tract that prevents cystitis and infections.
The three solutions that I offer are: 1. Adding a little milk or low- or zero-salt chicken bouillon (you can make your own) to your dogs’ drinking water so they drink more and have less concentrated urine. 2. Soak the grass sod where your dogs have urinated with a liberal dousing of water at the end of the day to dilute their urine. 3. Put down sand and a layer of pea-gravel in one area where the dogs can evacuate in your yard.
Dear Dr. Fox: My 13-year-old golden doodle’s back legs seem to be weakening. She in on Dasuquin with MSM, Temaril-P, Benadryl, L-carnitine and taurine supplements. Recently, the veterinarian started her on Novox caplets daily and gabapentin twice daily.
She weighs just under 60 pounds. S.M., Medford, Connecticut
Dear S.M.: This does seem like a lot of medication. Is your dog improving?
I believe in keeping drugs to a minimum, but in some instances, a “cocktail” is called for. There are alternative therapies for spinal deterioration and associated arthritis, including acupuncture, laser therapy, magnetic pulse therapy and sound waves. Try the website ahvma.org to find your nearest holistic veterinarian.
I would suggest massage therapy (as per my book “The Healing Touch for Dogs”), and be sure to keep your dog’s weight under control. One teaspoon of ground ginger and another of turmeric and fish oil in the food daily might be very beneficial. Begin with a pinch to get the dog used to the flavor.
