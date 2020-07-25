Dear Dr. Fox: Our 6-year-old shorthaired cat stopped eating two weeks ago. She became very lethargic, and she has started hiding and stopped grooming. She is urinating fine, but producing very little poop. She is drinking water.
We took her to the emergency room for cats. Her heart, lungs and eyes were all good and clear. They gave her mirtazapine and Cerenia. She did have a spike in her food intake for about a day and a half, and also ate a few pebbles of Iams dry food here and there.
But as of today, she ate about two bites yesterday and nothing today. We have tried many different flavors and brands, both wet and dry, plus real tuna and salmon. I grated Parmesan cheese on her food, used chicken broth, warmed her food, etc. She goes to the food immediately, smells it, and then walks away, meowing.
As seniors, money is an issue and we just can’t afford unlimited medical care. We are wondering what advice you have for our precious baby. V.T & J.T., Brick, New Jersey
Dear V.T. & J.T.: I understand your predicament, since more tests are likely in order — at least abdominal palpation, as well as an X-ray or sonogram to see if there is a fur-ball filling the stomach, or a lymphoma tumor. She could have one or more tooth abscesses or another oral health problem that makes eating very painful. Such abscesses would also make her body toxic with infection and inflammation — what I call the oral plague of cats.
Perhaps you can discuss a payment plan with the veterinary hospital. A cat that is not eating can get serious health complications within just a few days. It is good that she is drinking. Try adding some mushed-up canned sardines or offering her some meaty or fishy Gerber baby food.
Keep me posted, and good luck.
Some dogs at risk in heat
Dogs that weigh more than 110 pounds or have flat faces are more prone to heat-related illness than other breeds, but any dog can develop heat stroke in hot, humid weather, particularly if they are overweight or elderly, according to a study in Scientific Reports. Chow chows, bulldogs, French bulldogs, Dogue de Bordeaux and greyhounds were found to be the least heat-tolerant breeds.
