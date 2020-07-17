AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.: Essendon vs. Western (FS1)

11:30 p.m.: Greater Western Sydney vs. Brisbane (FS2)

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.: F1, Hungarian Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)

8:55 a.m.: F1, Hungarian Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Iowa 250s qualifying (NBC Sports)

9 p.m.: IndyCar, Iowa 250s (NBC Sports)

BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, Doosan Bears vs. KIA Tigers (ESPN)

GOLF

2:30 p.m.: PGA, The Memorial Tournament (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: Premier, Watford at West Ham United (NBC Sports)

6 p.m.: USL, North Carolina FC at Tampa Bay Rowdies (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: MLS, Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution vs. D.C. United (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake (ESPN)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament (Tennis)

Noon: World Team, Chicago vs. New York (ESPN2)

1 p.m.: UTR Liga MAPFRE (Tennis)

7 p.m.: World Team, San Diego vs. Orlando (CBS Sports)

Compiled by Trish Moore

