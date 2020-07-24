AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: Greater Western Sydney vs. Richmond (FS1)
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Kansas 200 (FS1)
10 p.m.: ARCA, Dawn 150 (FS1)
BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears (ESPN)
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: European, British Masters (Golf)
2:30 p.m.: PGA, 3M Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
MLB
4 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Mets (Fox Sports South)
6 p.m.: Detroit at Cincinnati (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Boston (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: Seattle at Houston (MLB)
10 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland (ESPN)
NBA
5 p.m.: Scrimmage, Oklahoma City vs. Boston (NBA)
7:30 p.m.: Scrimmage, Houston vs. Toronto (NBA)
SOCCER
3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Atalanta at AC Milan (ESPN+)
TENNIS
10 a.m.: GVC Eastern European Championship (Tennis)
7 p.m.: World Team, Washington vs. Chicago (ESPN2)
