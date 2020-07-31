AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.: F1, British Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)

GOLF

7 a.m.: European, Hero Open (Golf)

9 a.m.: LPGA, Drive on Championship (Golf)

11:30 a.m.: Champions, The Ally Challenge (Golf)

2 p.m.: PGA, WGC-Fed Ex St. Jude Invitational (Golf)

7 p.m.: PGA, Barracuda Championship (Golf)

MLB

2 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee (MLB)

7 p.m.: New York Mets at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Boston at New York Yankees (MLB)

9 p.m.: Texas at San Francisco (ESPN2)

9:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona, in progress (MLB)

NBA

2:30 p.m.: Orlando vs. Brooklyn (Fox Sports Southeast)

4 p.m.: Memphis vs. Portland (NBA)

6:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Milwaukee (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Houston vs. Dallas (ESPN)

SOCCER

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles FC vs. Orlando City SC (FS1)

WNBA

7 p.m.: New York vs. Atlanta (NBA)

8 p.m.: Indiana vs. Dallas (CBS Sports)

10 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Phoenix (CBS Sports)

Tags

Load comments