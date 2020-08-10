MLB

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia (FS1, Fox Sports Southeast)

9 p.m.: San Francisco at Houston (ESPN)

9:30 p.m.: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN+)

NBA

3 p.m.: Dallas vs. Utah (NBA)

6:30 p.m.: Toronto vs. Milwaukee (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Denver vs. Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Prague Open (Tennis)

11:30 a.m.: Top Seed Open, Prague Open (Tennis)

WNBA

6 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Atlanta (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Dallas (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Chicago vs. Seattle (ESPN2)

