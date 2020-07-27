AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: Fremantle vs. Geelong (ESPN2)

LACROSSE

7 p.m.: PLL, Chaos vs. Redwoods (NBC Sports)

9:30 p.m.: PLL, Archers vs. Atlas (NBC Sports)

MLB

3:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland (MLB)

6:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Tampa Bay (Fox Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: New York Mets at Boston (ESPN)

NBA

3 p.m.: Scrimmage, Washington vs. Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

5:30 p.m.: Scrimmage, Utah vs. Brooklyn (NBA)

SOCCER

8:30 p.m.: MLS, San Jose vs. TBD (FS1)

11 p.m.: MLS, Round of 16 (FS1)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: World Team, Chicago vs. Orange County (Tennis)

3 p.m.: World Team, Springfield vs. Las Vegas (Tennis)

7 p.m.: World Team, Orlando vs. San Diego (CBS Sports)

