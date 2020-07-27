AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: Fremantle vs. Geelong (ESPN2)
LACROSSE
7 p.m.: PLL, Chaos vs. Redwoods (NBC Sports)
9:30 p.m.: PLL, Archers vs. Atlas (NBC Sports)
MLB
3:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland (MLB)
6:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Tampa Bay (Fox Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: New York Mets at Boston (ESPN)
NBA
3 p.m.: Scrimmage, Washington vs. Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
5:30 p.m.: Scrimmage, Utah vs. Brooklyn (NBA)
SOCCER
8:30 p.m.: MLS, San Jose vs. TBD (FS1)
11 p.m.: MLS, Round of 16 (FS1)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: World Team, Chicago vs. Orange County (Tennis)
3 p.m.: World Team, Springfield vs. Las Vegas (Tennis)
7 p.m.: World Team, Orlando vs. San Diego (CBS Sports)
