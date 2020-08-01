AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: F1, British Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m.: F1, British Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN)
BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.: Korean, SK Wyverns vs. KT Wiz (ESPN)
BOXING
9 p.m.: Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Angelo Leo (Showtime)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: European, Hero Open (Golf)
Noon: PGA, WGC-Fed Ex St. Jude Invitational (Golf)
2 p.m.: PGA, WGC-Fed Ex St. Jude Invitational (WFMY, ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Champions, Ally Challenge (Golf)
4:30 p.m.: LPGA, Drive on Championship (Golf)
7 p.m.: PGA, Barracuda Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)
3 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
4 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)
6 p.m.: Horse Racing (FS2)
9 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series (NBC Sports)
LACROSSE
1 p.m.: PLL, Atlas vs. Redwoods (WXII)
MLB
6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Detroit (FS1, Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: Boston at New York Yankees (WGHP)
7 p.m.: New York Mets at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)
9:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Texas at San Francisco, in progress (MLB)
NBA
1 p.m.: Miami vs. Denver (ESPN)
3:30 p.m.: Utah vs. Oklahoma City (ESPN)
6 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)
8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto (ESPN)
NHL
Noon: New York Rangers vs. Carolina (Fox Sports South)
3 p.m.: Chicago vs. Edmonton (WXII)
4 p.m.: Florida vs. New York Islanders (NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh (WXII)
10:30 p.m.: Winnipeg vs. Calgary (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
3 a.m.: SR, Crusaders vs. Chiefs (ESPN2)
5:30 a.m.: NRL, Manly-Warringah vs. Penrith (FS1)
11:30 p.m.: SR, Blues vs. Highlanders (ESPN2)
SOCCER
11:50 a.m.: Serie A, Sampdoria at Brescia (ESPN+)
12:20 p.m.: FA Cup final, Chelsea vs. Arsenal at London (ESPN+)
2:30 p.m.: Serie A, AS Roma at Juventus (ESPN+)
2:35 p.m.: Serie A, Lazio at Napoli (ESPN+)
2:35 p.m.: Serie A, Cagliari at AC Milan (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: USL Championship, Birmingham Legion FC at North Carolina FC (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Liga MX, Pachuca at Tigres (UNI)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, UNAM at Atlas (UNI)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers (FS1)
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.: Ultimate Showdown (Tennis)
2 p.m.: World Team semifinal, New York vs. Philadelphia (CBS Sports)
2:30 p.m.: Ultimate Showdown (Tennis)
5 p.m.: World Team semifinal, Chicago vs. Colorado (CBS Sports)
WNBA
4 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Connecticut (NBA)
6 p.m.: Washington vs. Chicago (NBA)
8 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. Seattle (CBS Sports)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.