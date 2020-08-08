AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: F1, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)

8 a.m.: Formula E, Berlin ePrix qualifying (FS2)

8:55 a.m.: F1, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN)

Noon: NASCAR Xfinity, Henry 180 (NBC Sports)

1 p.m.: Formula E, Berlin ePrix (WGHP)

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Firekeepers Casino 400 (NBC Sports)

BASEBALL

4:55 a.m.: Korean, KT Wiz vs. Hanwha Eagles (ESPN)

BOXING

8 p.m.: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme (WGHP)

10 p.m.: Mykal Fox vs. Lucas Santamaria (FS1)

GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Championship (ESPN+)

11 a.m.: European, English Championship (Golf)

1 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA Championship (ESPN, ESPN app)

4 p.m.: PGA Championship (WFMY, CBS All Access)

4 p.m.: LPGA, Marathon Classic (Golf)

6 p.m.: PGA, Portland Open (Golf)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

5 p.m.: Travers Stakes (WGHP)

6 p.m.: Hambletonian Stakes (CBS Sports)

6:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

MLB

2 p.m.: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay (MLB)

4 p.m.: Detroit at Pittsburgh (FS1)

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia (Fox Sports Southeast)

6 p.m.: Baltimore at Washington (MLB)

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee (Fox Sports South)

8 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle (MLB)

NBA

1 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland (TNT)

3:30 p.m.: Utah vs. Denver (TNT)

6 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana (TNT)

8:30 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Dallas (ESPN)

NHL

3 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoffs (WXII)

8 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoffs (WXII, NBC Sports)

10:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoffs (NBC Sports)

RUGBY

3 a.m.: Chiefs vs. Hurricanes (ESPN2)

5:30 a.m.: NRL, Penrith vs. Canberra (FS1)

11:30 p.m.: Highlanders vs. Crusaders (ESPN2)

SOCCER

2:40 p.m.: Champions, Napoli vs. Barcelona (CBS Sports, UNI)

7:30 p.m.: Liga MX, León vs. Cruz (UNI)

8 p.m.: Liga MX, Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey (FS1)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Palermo Open (Tennis)

WNBA

Noon: Atlanta vs. Dallas (ESPN2)

3 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Seattle (WXLV)

7 p.m.: Chicago vs. Connecticut (NBA)

