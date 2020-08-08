AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: F1, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)
8 a.m.: Formula E, Berlin ePrix qualifying (FS2)
8:55 a.m.: F1, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN)
Noon: NASCAR Xfinity, Henry 180 (NBC Sports)
1 p.m.: Formula E, Berlin ePrix (WGHP)
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Firekeepers Casino 400 (NBC Sports)
BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.: Korean, KT Wiz vs. Hanwha Eagles (ESPN)
BOXING
8 p.m.: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme (WGHP)
10 p.m.: Mykal Fox vs. Lucas Santamaria (FS1)
GOLF
11 a.m.: PGA Championship (ESPN+)
11 a.m.: European, English Championship (Golf)
1 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA Championship (ESPN, ESPN app)
4 p.m.: PGA Championship (WFMY, CBS All Access)
4 p.m.: LPGA, Marathon Classic (Golf)
6 p.m.: PGA, Portland Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)
3 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
5 p.m.: Travers Stakes (WGHP)
6 p.m.: Hambletonian Stakes (CBS Sports)
6:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
MLB
2 p.m.: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay (MLB)
4 p.m.: Detroit at Pittsburgh (FS1)
6 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia (Fox Sports Southeast)
6 p.m.: Baltimore at Washington (MLB)
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee (Fox Sports South)
8 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle (MLB)
NBA
1 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland (TNT)
3:30 p.m.: Utah vs. Denver (TNT)
6 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana (TNT)
8:30 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Dallas (ESPN)
NHL
3 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoffs (WXII)
8 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoffs (WXII, NBC Sports)
10:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoffs (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
3 a.m.: Chiefs vs. Hurricanes (ESPN2)
5:30 a.m.: NRL, Penrith vs. Canberra (FS1)
11:30 p.m.: Highlanders vs. Crusaders (ESPN2)
SOCCER
2:40 p.m.: Champions, Napoli vs. Barcelona (CBS Sports, UNI)
7:30 p.m.: Liga MX, León vs. Cruz (UNI)
8 p.m.: Liga MX, Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey (FS1)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Palermo Open (Tennis)
WNBA
Noon: Atlanta vs. Dallas (ESPN2)
3 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Seattle (WXLV)
7 p.m.: Chicago vs. Connecticut (NBA)
