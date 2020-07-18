AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.: Richmond vs. North Melbourne (ESPN2)

11 p.m.: Carlton vs. Port Adelaide (FS2)

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: F1, Hungarian Grand Prix practice (ESPNews)

8:55 a.m.: F1, Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN)

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, My Bariatric Solutions 300 (NBC Sports)

5:30 p.m.: IMSA, Grand Prix of Sebring (NBC Sports)

8 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Vankor 350 (FS1)

8:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Iowa 250s Race 2 (NBC Sports)

BASEBALL

4:55 a.m.: Korean, Kiwoom Heroes vs. SK Wyverns (ESPN)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.: Monster Hydro Cup (WXII)

BOWLING

Noon: PBA Championship (CBS Sports)

GOLF

12:30 p.m.: PGA, The Memorial Tournament (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, The Memorial Tournament (WFMY, ESPN+)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)

5 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series (WXII)

MLB

7 p.m.: Preseason, New York Yankees at New York Mets (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Preseason, Cleveland at Pittsburgh (MLB)

RUGBY

3:30 a.m.: NRL, South Sydney vs. Newcastle (FS1)

5:30 a.m.: NRL, Manly-Warringah vs. Parramatta (FS1)

11:30 p.m.: Chiefs vs. Highlanders (ESPN2)

SOCCER

11 a.m.: Serie A, Atalanta at Hellas Verona (ESPN)

12:30 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup quarterfinal, Washington Spirit vs. Sky Blue FC (CBS All Access)

12:30 p.m.: Premier, Burnley at Norwich City (WXII)

1 p.m.: Serie A, Sassuolo at Cagliari (ESPN)

2:45 p.m.: FA Cup, Arsenal vs. Manchester City (ESPN+)

3:45 p.m.: Serie A, Bologna at AC Milan (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers (ESPN)

10 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup quarterfinal, OL Reign vs. Chicago Red Stars (CBS All Access)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, LA Galaxy vs. LAFC (ESPN)

TENNIS

Noon: World Team, Orlando vs. Orange County (ESPN2)

1 p.m.: UTR Liga MAPFRE (Tennis)

4 p.m.: World Team, Washington vs. Philadelphia (CBS Sports)

