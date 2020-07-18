AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: Richmond vs. North Melbourne (ESPN2)
11 p.m.: Carlton vs. Port Adelaide (FS2)
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: F1, Hungarian Grand Prix practice (ESPNews)
8:55 a.m.: F1, Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN)
3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, My Bariatric Solutions 300 (NBC Sports)
5:30 p.m.: IMSA, Grand Prix of Sebring (NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Vankor 350 (FS1)
8:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Iowa 250s Race 2 (NBC Sports)
BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.: Korean, Kiwoom Heroes vs. SK Wyverns (ESPN)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.: Monster Hydro Cup (WXII)
BOWLING
Noon: PBA Championship (CBS Sports)
GOLF
12:30 p.m.: PGA, The Memorial Tournament (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, The Memorial Tournament (WFMY, ESPN+)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)
5 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series (WXII)
MLB
7 p.m.: Preseason, New York Yankees at New York Mets (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Preseason, Cleveland at Pittsburgh (MLB)
RUGBY
3:30 a.m.: NRL, South Sydney vs. Newcastle (FS1)
5:30 a.m.: NRL, Manly-Warringah vs. Parramatta (FS1)
11:30 p.m.: Chiefs vs. Highlanders (ESPN2)
SOCCER
11 a.m.: Serie A, Atalanta at Hellas Verona (ESPN)
12:30 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup quarterfinal, Washington Spirit vs. Sky Blue FC (CBS All Access)
12:30 p.m.: Premier, Burnley at Norwich City (WXII)
1 p.m.: Serie A, Sassuolo at Cagliari (ESPN)
2:45 p.m.: FA Cup, Arsenal vs. Manchester City (ESPN+)
3:45 p.m.: Serie A, Bologna at AC Milan (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers (ESPN)
10 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup quarterfinal, OL Reign vs. Chicago Red Stars (CBS All Access)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, LA Galaxy vs. LAFC (ESPN)
TENNIS
Noon: World Team, Orlando vs. Orange County (ESPN2)
1 p.m.: UTR Liga MAPFRE (Tennis)
4 p.m.: World Team, Washington vs. Philadelphia (CBS Sports)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.