AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Kansas Speedway 200 (FS1)
5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Kansas Lottery 250 (NBC Sports)
BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.: Korean, Samsung Lions vs. Kia Tigers (ESPN)
GOLF
8 a.m.: European, British Masters (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, 3M Open (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, 3M Open (WFMY)
MLB
1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (WGHP)
2 p.m.: Pittsburgh at St. Louis (MLB)
4 p.m.: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (WGHP)
4 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Mets (Fox Sports South)
5 p.m.: Detroit at Cincinnati (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Washington (WGHP)
9 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego (FS1)
NBA
Noon: Scrimmage, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando (NBA)
4 p.m.: Scrimmage, Miami vs. Utah (NBA)
SOCCER
11 a.m.: Serie A, Parma at Brescia (ESPN+)
1:15 p.m.: Serie A, Inter at Genoa (ESPN+)
3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Sassuolo at Napoli (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, Montreal Impact vs. Orlando City SC (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna (UNI)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Leon at Guadalajara (NBC Sports)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union (ESPN2)
WNBA
Noon: Seattle vs. New York (ESPN)
3 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. Phoenix (WXLV)
5 p.m.: Indiana vs. Washington (CBS Sports)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.