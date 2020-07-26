GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, 3M Open (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, 3M Open (WFMY, ESPN+)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)
LACROSSE
2 p.m.: MLL Championship (ESPN)
4 p.m.: PLL, Waterdogs vs. Atlas (WXII)
MLB
1 p.m.: New York Yankees at Washington (TBS)
1 p.m.: Detroit at Cincinnati (Fox Sports Southeast)
4 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland (MLB)
4 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Mets (ESPN)
10 p.m.: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN)
NBA
Noon: Scrimmage, Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City (NBA)
4 p.m.: Scrimmage, Indiana vs. Dallas (NBA)
6:30 p.m.: Scrimmage, Portland vs. Toronto (NBA)
8:30 p.m.: Scrimmage, Houston vs. Memphis (NBA)
SOCCER
11 a.m.: Premier, Leicester City vs. Manchester City (WXII)
11 a.m.: Premier, West Ham United vs. Aston Villa (NBC Sports)
11 a.m.: Premier, Liverpool at Newcastle United (Peacock)
11 a.m.: Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace (Peacock)
11 a.m.: Premier, Norwich City at Manchester City (Peacock)
11 a.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Chelsea (USA)
11 a.m.: Premier, Watford at Arsenal (Golf)
11 a.m.: Premier, AFC Bournemouth at Everton (CNBC)
11 a.m.: Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Burnley (Peacock)
11 a.m.: Premier, Sheffield United at Southampton (Peacock)
11 a.m.: Serie A, Lecce at Bologna (ESPN2)
12:30 p.m.: NWSL Championship (WFMY)
12:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Querétaro at Pumas UNAM (UNI)
1:15 p.m.: Serie A, Udinese at Cagliari (ESPN+)
1:15 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at SPAL (ESPN+)
1:15 p.m.: Serie A, Lazio at Hellas Verona (ESPN+)
1:20 p.m.: Serie A, Fiorentina at Roma (ESPN+)
3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Sampdoria at Juventus (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC vs. TBA (FS1)
11 p.m.: MLS, Sporting Kansas City vs. TBA (FS1)
TENNIS
Noon: World Team, New York vs. Washington (CBS Sports)
Noon: Ultimate Showdown (Tennis)
7 p.m.: World Team, San Diego vs. Philadelphia (ESPN2)
WNBA
Noon: Connecticut vs. Minnesota (ESPN)
3 p.m.: Chicago vs. Las Vegas (WXLV)
5 p.m.: Dallas vs. Atlanta (CBS Sports)
