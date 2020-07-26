GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA, 3M Open (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, 3M Open (WFMY, ESPN+)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)

LACROSSE

2 p.m.: MLL Championship (ESPN)

4 p.m.: PLL, Waterdogs vs. Atlas (WXII)

MLB

1 p.m.: New York Yankees at Washington (TBS)

1 p.m.: Detroit at Cincinnati (Fox Sports Southeast)

4 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland (MLB)

4 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Mets (ESPN)

10 p.m.: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN)

NBA

Noon: Scrimmage, Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City (NBA)

4 p.m.: Scrimmage, Indiana vs. Dallas (NBA)

6:30 p.m.: Scrimmage, Portland vs. Toronto (NBA)

8:30 p.m.: Scrimmage, Houston vs. Memphis (NBA)

SOCCER

11 a.m.: Premier, Leicester City vs. Manchester City (WXII)

11 a.m.: Premier, West Ham United vs. Aston Villa (NBC Sports)

11 a.m.: Premier, Liverpool at Newcastle United (Peacock)

11 a.m.: Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace (Peacock)

11 a.m.: Premier, Norwich City at Manchester City (Peacock)

11 a.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Chelsea (USA)

11 a.m.: Premier, Watford at Arsenal (Golf)

11 a.m.: Premier, AFC Bournemouth at Everton (CNBC)

11 a.m.: Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Burnley (Peacock)

11 a.m.: Premier, Sheffield United at Southampton (Peacock)

11 a.m.: Serie A, Lecce at Bologna (ESPN2)

12:30 p.m.: NWSL Championship (WFMY)

12:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Querétaro at Pumas UNAM (UNI)

1:15 p.m.: Serie A, Udinese at Cagliari (ESPN+)

1:15 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at SPAL (ESPN+)

1:15 p.m.: Serie A, Lazio at Hellas Verona (ESPN+)

1:20 p.m.: Serie A, Fiorentina at Roma (ESPN+)

3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Sampdoria at Juventus (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC vs. TBA (FS1)

11 p.m.: MLS, Sporting Kansas City vs. TBA (FS1)

TENNIS

Noon: World Team, New York vs. Washington (CBS Sports)

Noon: Ultimate Showdown (Tennis)

7 p.m.: World Team, San Diego vs. Philadelphia (ESPN2)

WNBA

Noon: Connecticut vs. Minnesota (ESPN)

3 p.m.: Chicago vs. Las Vegas (WXLV)

5 p.m.: Dallas vs. Atlanta (CBS Sports)

