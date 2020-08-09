AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
4 am.: Melbourne vs. North Melbourne (FS1)
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.: Formula E, Berlin ePrix qualifying (FS2)
9:05 am.: F1, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix (ESPN)
11 a.m.: NHRA, Indy Nationals qualifying (FS1)
1 p.m.: NHRA, Indy Nationals (WGHP)
1 p.m.: Formula E, Berlin ePrix (FS1)
4 p.m.: GT World Challenge America (CBS Sports)
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Consumers Energy 400 (NBC Sports)
BASEBALL
3:55 am.: Korean, Lotte Giants vs. Doosan Bears (ESPN)
GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Championship (ESPN+)
10 am.: European, English Championship (Golf)
Noon: PGA Championship (ESPN, ESPN app)
1 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA Championship (WFMY, CBS All Access)
4 p.m.: LPGA, Marathon Classic (Golf)
6 p.m.: PGA, Portland Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
4 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)
5 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
LACROSSE
12:30 p.m.: PLL, Championship (WXII)
MLB
1 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia (Fox Sports South)
4 p.m.: Houston at Oakland (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (ESPN)
NBA
12:30 p.m.: Washington vs. Oklahoma City (Fox Sports Southeast)
3 p.m.: San Antonio vs. New Orleans (WXLV)
6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Portland (NBA)
9 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
NHL
3 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoffs (WXII)
8 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoffs (NBC Sports)
10:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoffs (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
2 am.: NRL, Cronulla-Sutherland vs. Parramatta (FS2)
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Juárez at UNAM (UNI)
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.: Palermo Open (Tennis)
WNBA
3 p.m.: New York vs. Las Vegas (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles (ESPN2)
