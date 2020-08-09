AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

4 am.: Melbourne vs. North Melbourne (FS1)

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.: Formula E, Berlin ePrix qualifying (FS2)

9:05 am.: F1, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix (ESPN)

11 a.m.: NHRA, Indy Nationals qualifying (FS1)

1 p.m.: NHRA, Indy Nationals (WGHP)

1 p.m.: Formula E, Berlin ePrix (FS1)

4 p.m.: GT World Challenge America (CBS Sports)

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Consumers Energy 400 (NBC Sports)

BASEBALL

3:55 am.: Korean, Lotte Giants vs. Doosan Bears (ESPN)

GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Championship (ESPN+)

10 am.: European, English Championship (Golf)

Noon: PGA Championship (ESPN, ESPN app)

1 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA Championship (WFMY, CBS All Access)

4 p.m.: LPGA, Marathon Classic (Golf)

6 p.m.: PGA, Portland Open (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

4 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)

5 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

LACROSSE

12:30 p.m.: PLL, Championship (WXII)

MLB

1 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia (Fox Sports South)

4 p.m.: Houston at Oakland (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (ESPN)

NBA

12:30 p.m.: Washington vs. Oklahoma City (Fox Sports Southeast)

3 p.m.: San Antonio vs. New Orleans (WXLV)

6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Portland (NBA)

9 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

NHL

3 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoffs (WXII)

8 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoffs (NBC Sports)

10:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoffs (NBC Sports)

RUGBY

2 am.: NRL, Cronulla-Sutherland vs. Parramatta (FS2)

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Juárez at UNAM (UNI)

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.: Palermo Open (Tennis)

WNBA

3 p.m.: New York vs. Las Vegas (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles (ESPN2)

