AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.: F1, Hungarian Grand Prix (ESPN)
11 a.m.: NHRA, Lucas Oil Summernationals qualifying (FS1)
Noon: NHRA, Lucas Oil Summernationals (WGHP)
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (NBC Sports)
BOWLING
Noon: PBA Championship (CBS Sports)
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, The Memorial Tournament (Golf)
3:30 p.m.: PGA, The Memorial Tournament (WFMY, ESPN+)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)
LACROSSE
1 p.m.: MLL, New York vs. Chesapeake (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: MLL, Philadelphia vs. Denver (ESPN2)
MLB
7 p.m.: Preseason, New York Mets at New York Yankees (MLB)
8 p.m.: Preseason, Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs (ESPN2)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: Premier, Southampton at AFC Bournemouth (NBC Sports)
11 a.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)
11 a.m.: Serie A, Sampdoria at Parma (ESPN2)
12:50 p.m.: FA Cup, Chelsea vs. Manchester United (ESPN+)
1:20 p.m.: Serie A, SPAL at Brescia (ESPN+)
1:20 p.m.: Serie A, Lecce at Genoa (ESPN+)
1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at Fiorentina (ESPN)
3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Internazionale at AS Roma (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire FC (FS1)
9 p.m.: USL, Reno 1868 FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders FC (FS1)
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.: World Team, Washington vs. Vegas (WFMY)
