AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.: F1, Hungarian Grand Prix (ESPN)

11 a.m.: NHRA, Lucas Oil Summernationals qualifying (FS1)

Noon: NHRA, Lucas Oil Summernationals (WGHP)

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (NBC Sports)

BOWLING

Noon: PBA Championship (CBS Sports)

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA, The Memorial Tournament (Golf)

3:30 p.m.: PGA, The Memorial Tournament (WFMY, ESPN+)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)

LACROSSE

1 p.m.: MLL, New York vs. Chesapeake (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: MLL, Philadelphia vs. Denver (ESPN2)

MLB

7 p.m.: Preseason, New York Mets at New York Yankees (MLB)

8 p.m.: Preseason, Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs (ESPN2)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: Premier, Southampton at AFC Bournemouth (NBC Sports)

11 a.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)

11 a.m.: Serie A, Sampdoria at Parma (ESPN2)

12:50 p.m.: FA Cup, Chelsea vs. Manchester United (ESPN+)

1:20 p.m.: Serie A, SPAL at Brescia (ESPN+)

1:20 p.m.: Serie A, Lecce at Genoa (ESPN+)

1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at Fiorentina (ESPN)

3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Internazionale at AS Roma (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire FC (FS1)

9 p.m.: USL, Reno 1868 FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC (ESPN2)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders FC (FS1)

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.: World Team, Washington vs. Vegas (WFMY)

