AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Super Start Batteries 400 (NBC Sports)
BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, LG Twins vs. KT Wiz (ESPN2)
GOLF
7 a.m.: Betfred British Masters (Golf)
10 a.m.: Betfred British Masters (Golf)
2:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, 3M Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
MLB
7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Washington (ESPN)
10 p.m.: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN)
NBA
3:30 p.m.: Scrimmage, Blazers vs. Pacers (NBA)
7 p.m.: Scrimmage, Mavericks vs. Lakers (NBA)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: NRL, Parramatta vs. West (FS1)
SOCCER
9 a.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Chicago Fire FC (ESPN)
1:20 p.m.: Serie A, Juventus at Udinese (ESPN+)
3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Cagliari at Lazio (ESPN)
8 p.m.: MLS, Houston vs. LA Galaxy (FS1)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers vs. LAFC (ESPN2)
TENNIS
Noon: GVC Eastern European Championship (Tennis)
7 p.m.: World Team, Orange County vs. Washington (ESPN2)
