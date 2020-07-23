AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Super Start Batteries 400 (NBC Sports)

BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, LG Twins vs. KT Wiz (ESPN2)

GOLF

7 a.m.: Betfred British Masters (Golf)

10 a.m.: Betfred British Masters (Golf)

2:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, 3M Open (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

MLB

7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Washington (ESPN)

10 p.m.: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN)

NBA

3:30 p.m.: Scrimmage, Blazers vs. Pacers (NBA)

7 p.m.: Scrimmage, Mavericks vs. Lakers (NBA)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.: NRL, Parramatta vs. West (FS1)

SOCCER

9 a.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Chicago Fire FC (ESPN)

1:20 p.m.: Serie A, Juventus at Udinese (ESPN+)

3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Cagliari at Lazio (ESPN)

8 p.m.: MLS, Houston vs. LA Galaxy (FS1)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers vs. LAFC (ESPN2)

TENNIS

Noon: GVC Eastern European Championship (Tennis)

7 p.m.: World Team, Orange County vs. Washington (ESPN2)

