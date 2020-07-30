AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide (FS1)
GOLF
7 a.m.: European, Hero Open (Golf)
2 p.m.: PGA, WGC-Fed Ex St. Jude Invitational (Golf)
7 p.m.: PGA, Barracuda Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
MLB
7 p.m.: Boston at New York Mets (WGHP)
7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)
9:30 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco (FS1)
9:40 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona (ESPN+)
LACROSSE
7 p.m.: PLL, Atlas vs. Whipsnakes (NBC Sports)
NBA
6:30 p.m.: Utah vs. New Orleans (TNT)
9 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)
NHL
4 p.m.: Exhibition, Nashville vs. Dallas (NHL)
7 p.m.: Exhibition, Boston vs. Columbus (NHL)
10 p.m.: Exhibition, Vegas vs. Arizona (NHL)
SOCCER
8 p.m.: MLS quarterfinal, Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting Kansas City (ESPN)
TENNIS
9 a.m.: World Team, Philadelphia vs. New York (Tennis)
Noon: World Team, Springfield vs. Orange County (Tennis)
4 p.m.: World Team, Washington vs. Orlando (Tennis)
7 p.m.: World Team, San Diego vs. Chicago (CBS Sports)
WNBA
6 p.m.: Seattle vs. Washington (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Chicago vs. Minnesota (NBA)
10 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles (ESPN)
