AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide (FS1)

GOLF

7 a.m.: European, Hero Open (Golf)

2 p.m.: PGA, WGC-Fed Ex St. Jude Invitational (Golf)

7 p.m.: PGA, Barracuda Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

MLB

7 p.m.: Boston at New York Mets (WGHP)

7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)

9:30 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco (FS1)

9:40 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona (ESPN+)

LACROSSE

7 p.m.: PLL, Atlas vs. Whipsnakes (NBC Sports)

NBA

6:30 p.m.: Utah vs. New Orleans (TNT)

9 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

NHL

4 p.m.: Exhibition, Nashville vs. Dallas (NHL)

7 p.m.: Exhibition, Boston vs. Columbus (NHL)

10 p.m.: Exhibition, Vegas vs. Arizona (NHL)

SOCCER

8 p.m.: MLS quarterfinal, Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting Kansas City (ESPN)

TENNIS

9 a.m.: World Team, Philadelphia vs. New York (Tennis)

Noon: World Team, Springfield vs. Orange County (Tennis)

4 p.m.: World Team, Washington vs. Orlando (Tennis)

7 p.m.: World Team, San Diego vs. Chicago (CBS Sports)

WNBA

6 p.m.: Seattle vs. Washington (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Chicago vs. Minnesota (NBA)

10 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles (ESPN)

