BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, LG Twins vs. KT Wiz (ESPN2)
BOWLING
7 p.m.: King of the Lanes (FS1)
BOXING
8 p.m.: Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez (ESPN)
MLB
2 p.m.: Preseason, Houston at Kansas City (MLB)
7 p.m.: Preseason, Miami at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Preseason, Colorado at Texas (MLB)
SOCCER
9 a.m.: MLS, New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC (ESPN)
12:55 p.m.: Premier, Manchester City at Watford (NBC Sports)
1:30 p.m.: Serie A, Bologna at Atalanta (ESPN)
3:10 p.m.: Premier, Arsenal at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)
3:45 p.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Sassuolo (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew SC vs. Atlanta United FC (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United vs. Montreal Impact (ESPN2)
TENNIS
9 a.m.: World Team, Orlando vs. Washington (ESPN2)
Noon: GVC Eastern European Championship (Tennis)
7 p.m.: World Team, Orange County vs. Las Vegas (CBS Sports)
