AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

5 a.m.: Richmond vs. Brisbane (FS1)

BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, LG Twins vs. KIA Tigers (ESPN)

LACROSSE

10:30 p.m.: PLL, Atlas vs. Archers (NBC Sports)

MLB

2 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Minnesota (ESPN)

6:40 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: New York Mets at Washington (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Toronto at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)

9:10 p.m.: Houston at Arizona (ESPN+)

NBA

1:30 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee (NBA)

2:30 p.m.: Dallas vs. Sacramento (Fox Sports Southeast)

4 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

6:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Miami (TNT)

9 p.m.: Houston vs. Portland (TNT)

NHL

Noon: Florida vs. New York Islanders (NBC Sports)

2:30 p.m.: Arizona vs. Nashville (NHL, NBC Sports)

4 p.m.: Columbus vs. Toronto (NBC Sports)

6:30 p.m.: Calgary vs. Winnipeg (NHL, NBC Sports)

8 p.m.: Carolina vs. New York Rangers (Fox Sports South)

10:45 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Vancouver (USA)

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Palermo Open (Tennis)

WNBA

7 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Atlanta (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Seattle (ESPN2)

