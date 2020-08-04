AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: Richmond vs. Brisbane (FS1)
BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, LG Twins vs. KIA Tigers (ESPN)
LACROSSE
10:30 p.m.: PLL, Atlas vs. Archers (NBC Sports)
MLB
2 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Minnesota (ESPN)
6:40 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: New York Mets at Washington (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Toronto at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)
9:10 p.m.: Houston at Arizona (ESPN+)
NBA
1:30 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee (NBA)
2:30 p.m.: Dallas vs. Sacramento (Fox Sports Southeast)
4 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
6:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Miami (TNT)
9 p.m.: Houston vs. Portland (TNT)
NHL
Noon: Florida vs. New York Islanders (NBC Sports)
2:30 p.m.: Arizona vs. Nashville (NHL, NBC Sports)
4 p.m.: Columbus vs. Toronto (NBC Sports)
6:30 p.m.: Calgary vs. Winnipeg (NHL, NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: Carolina vs. New York Rangers (Fox Sports South)
10:45 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Vancouver (USA)
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Palermo Open (Tennis)
WNBA
7 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Atlanta (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Seattle (ESPN2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.