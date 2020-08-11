AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.: Collingwood vs. Adelaide (FS1)
BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, Kia Tigers vs. LG Twins (ESPN)
MLB
6:30 p.m.: Miami at Toronto (MLB)
6:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Cincinnati (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Yankees (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland (FS1)
9 p.m.: Seattle at Texas (MLB)
9:40 p.m.: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN+)
NBA
1 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Orlando (Fox Sports Southeast)
2 p.m.: Houston vs. San Antonio (NBA)
6:30 p.m.: Portland vs. Dallas (TNT)
9 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Sacramento (TNT)
NHL PLAYOFFS
3 p.m.: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay (NBC Sports)
5:30 p.m.: Calgary vs. Dallas (NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: Carolina vs. Boston (Fox Sports Carolinas)
10:30 p.m.: Chicago vs. Vegas (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
8:30 p.m.: MLS final, Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City SC (ESPN)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Prague Open (Tennis)
11 a.m.: Top Seed Open, Prague Open (Tennis)
WNBA
7 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Indiana (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: New York vs. Los Angeles (ESPN2)
