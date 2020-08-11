AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.: Collingwood vs. Adelaide (FS1)

BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, Kia Tigers vs. LG Twins (ESPN)

MLB

6:30 p.m.: Miami at Toronto (MLB)

6:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Cincinnati (Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Yankees (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland (FS1)

9 p.m.: Seattle at Texas (MLB)

9:40 p.m.: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN+)

NBA

1 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Orlando (Fox Sports Southeast)

2 p.m.: Houston vs. San Antonio (NBA)

6:30 p.m.: Portland vs. Dallas (TNT)

9 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Sacramento (TNT)

NHL PLAYOFFS

3 p.m.: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay (NBC Sports)

5:30 p.m.: Calgary vs. Dallas (NBC Sports)

8 p.m.: Carolina vs. Boston (Fox Sports Carolinas)

10:30 p.m.: Chicago vs. Vegas (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

8:30 p.m.: MLS final, Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City SC (ESPN)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Prague Open (Tennis)

11 a.m.: Top Seed Open, Prague Open (Tennis)

WNBA

7 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Indiana (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: New York vs. Los Angeles (ESPN2)

Compiled by Trish Moore

