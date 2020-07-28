BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: KBO (ESPN)

LACROSSE

7 p.m.: PLL, Waterdogs vs. Archers (NBC Sports)

9:30 p.m.: PLL, Redwoods vs. Chrome (NBC Sports)

MLB

4 p.m.: Toronto at Washington (MLB)

6 p.m.: New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia (FS1)

6:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Tampa Bay (Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (MLB)

9 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston (FS1)

10 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco (joined in progress) (MLB)

NBA

2 p.m.: Scrimmage, Memphis vs. Miami (NBA)

4:30 p.m.: Scrimmage, San Antonio vs. Indiana (NBA)

NHL

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia (NBC Sports)

8 p.m.: Toronto vs. Montreal (NHL)

10:30 p.m.: Edmonton vs. Calgary (NHL)

SOCCER

1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Parma vs. Atalanta (ESPN)

3:30 p.m.: Inter Milan vs. Napoli (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, Columbus vs. TBD (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Round of 16 (ESPN)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: World Team, Washington vs. Springfield (Tennis)

3 p.m.: World Team, Philadelphia vs. San Diego (Tennis)

7 p.m.: World Team, Orlando vs. New York (CBS Sports)

WNBA

10 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Seattle (CBS Sports)

