BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: KBO (ESPN)
LACROSSE
7 p.m.: PLL, Waterdogs vs. Archers (NBC Sports)
9:30 p.m.: PLL, Redwoods vs. Chrome (NBC Sports)
MLB
4 p.m.: Toronto at Washington (MLB)
6 p.m.: New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia (FS1)
6:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Tampa Bay (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (MLB)
9 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston (FS1)
10 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco (joined in progress) (MLB)
NBA
2 p.m.: Scrimmage, Memphis vs. Miami (NBA)
4:30 p.m.: Scrimmage, San Antonio vs. Indiana (NBA)
NHL
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia (NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: Toronto vs. Montreal (NHL)
10:30 p.m.: Edmonton vs. Calgary (NHL)
SOCCER
1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Parma vs. Atalanta (ESPN)
3:30 p.m.: Inter Milan vs. Napoli (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, Columbus vs. TBD (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, Round of 16 (ESPN)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: World Team, Washington vs. Springfield (Tennis)
3 p.m.: World Team, Philadelphia vs. San Diego (Tennis)
7 p.m.: World Team, Orlando vs. New York (CBS Sports)
WNBA
10 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Seattle (CBS Sports)
