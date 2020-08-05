AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: Adelaide vs. Melbourne (ESPN2)
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.: Formula E, Berlin ePrix qualifying (FS2)
1 p.m.: Formula E, Berlin ePrix round 6 (FS2)
BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, NC Dinos vs. Hanwha Eagles (ESPN)
GOLF
4 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur (Golf)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
MLB
6:30 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay (MLB)
7 p.m.: Toronto at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Cleveland (Fox Sports South)
9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Seattle (MLB, ESPN+)
NBA
2:30 p.m.: Memphis vs. Utah (Fox Sports Southeast)
4 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Washington (NBA)
6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Boston (ESPN)
NHL
Noon: New York Islanders vs. Florida (NBC Sports)
2:30 p.m.: Nashville vs. Arizona (NHL, NBC Sports)
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Boston (NBC Sports)
6:30 p.m.: Colorado vs. Dallas (NHL, NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal (NBC Sports)
10:30 p.m.: Edmonton vs. Chicago (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
8 p.m.: MLS semifinal, Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers (FS1)
8 p.m.: USL, Birmingham vs. Charlotte (ESPN+)
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Palermo Open (Tennis)
WNBA
7 p.m.: Minnesota vs. New York (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Washington (NBA)
