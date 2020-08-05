AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: Adelaide vs. Melbourne (ESPN2)

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.: Formula E, Berlin ePrix qualifying (FS2)

1 p.m.: Formula E, Berlin ePrix round 6 (FS2)

BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, NC Dinos vs. Hanwha Eagles (ESPN)

GOLF

4 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur (Golf)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

MLB

6:30 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay (MLB)

7 p.m.: Toronto at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Cleveland (Fox Sports South)

9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Seattle (MLB, ESPN+)

NBA

2:30 p.m.: Memphis vs. Utah (Fox Sports Southeast)

4 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Washington (NBA)

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Boston (ESPN)

NHL

Noon: New York Islanders vs. Florida (NBC Sports)

2:30 p.m.: Nashville vs. Arizona (NHL, NBC Sports)

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Boston (NBC Sports)

6:30 p.m.: Colorado vs. Dallas (NHL, NBC Sports)

8 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal (NBC Sports)

10:30 p.m.: Edmonton vs. Chicago (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

8 p.m.: MLS semifinal, Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers (FS1)

8 p.m.: USL, Birmingham vs. Charlotte (ESPN+)

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Palermo Open (Tennis)

WNBA

7 p.m.: Minnesota vs. New York (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Washington (NBA)

Load comments