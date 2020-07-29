BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: KBO (ESPN)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
MLB
4 p.m.: Arizona at Texas (MLB)
7 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)
10 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels (ESPN)
NHL
Noon: Tampa Bay vs. Florida (NHL)
2:30 p.m.: Colorado vs. Minnesota (NHL)
4 p.m.: Carolina vs. Washington (Fox Sports South, NBC Sports)
6:30 p.m.: St. Louis vs. Chicago (NBC Sports, NHL)
8 p.m.: New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers (NBC Sports)
10:30 p.m.: Vancouver vs. Winnipeg (NHL)
SOCCER
1:20 p.m.: Serie A, Sampdoria vs. Milan (ESPN+)
1:20 p.m.: Serie A, Lazio vs. Brescia (ESPN+)
1:20 p.m.: Serie A, Udinese vs. Lecce (ESPN+)
1:20 p.m.: Serie A, Hellas Verona vs. SPAL (ESPN+)
3:35 p.m.: Serie A, Torino vs. Roma (ESPN+)
3:35 p.m.: Serie A, Cagliari vs. Juventus (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: USL, Charlotte vs. North Carolina (ESPN+)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: World Team, Chicago vs. Philadelphia (Tennis)
3 p.m.: World Team, Orange County vs. New York (Tennis)
6 p.m.: World Team, Las Vegas vs. Washington (Tennis)
WNBA
8 p.m.: New York vs. Dallas (CBS Sports)
10 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Las Vegas (CBS Sports)
